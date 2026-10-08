Taeguk Warriors remain No. 32 in FIFA rankings after international window under Moreno

The Korean men's national football team bows to the fans after a 2-0 friendly win over Uzbekistan at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Gyeonggi on Oct. 6. YONHAP

The side failed to gain ground but also avoided losing any after two wins, one draw and one loss during the break.

Korea stayed put at No. 32 in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday, after recording two wins, one draw and one loss in their first four matches under interim manager Robert Moreno.

FIFA unveiled its latest rankings after the conclusion of the Sept. 21-to-Oct. 6 international window, during which teams could each play a maximum of four games.

Korea hosted four friendlies during this period, with Moreno, appointed as the caretaker manager in early September, trying to put his fingerprints on the Taegeuk Warriors.

Korea beat Ecuador 3-0 in Moreno's debut on Sept. 24 but lost to Uruguay 4-1 four days later. Korea then played Venezuela to a goalless draw on Friday, after which defender Kim Min-jae called out his teammates for their lack of effort in a televised interview.

The Warriors closed out the four-match swing by defeating Uzbekistan 2-0 on Tuesday.

Korea remained the fourth-best team in the Asian Football Confederation, behind Japan at No. 17, Iran at No. 23 and Australia at No. 26.

FIFA will next update its rankings after the window, running from Nov. 9 to 17.

The reigning World Cup champions Spain stayed at No. 1, with Portugal climbing two spots to No. 5 and Brazil dropping a notch to No. 6.





Yonhap