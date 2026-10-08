Taeguk Warriors remain No. 32 in FIFA rankings after international window under Moreno

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Asian Games organizers send apology to Korea over mishaps
Japan's Asiad organizing committee formally apologized to the KSOC after the Korean flag was not raised during the men's football gold medal ceremony.
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After retirement rumors, Kim Min-jae, Hwang In-beom and Hwang Hee-chan stick with Warriors
The trio, the "1996" contingent, walked back their stance after a KFA official heard out their grievances as the international window wrapped up.
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Gov’t to review military exemption system after Asian Games athlete celebrations draw backlash
Members of the men's football team incensed the public after several said their sole focus was the exemption, renewing a debate over fairness.
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From 4 matches to 4 years? Moreno gives himself a fighting chance as he steadies the Warriors’ ship.
The Spaniard had four friendlies to make a case for a full appointment. He steered the side through swings and roundabouts with a firm hand on the wheel.