Table tennis player, rower to carry national flag at opening ceremony

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North Korea blows lead in loss to China in men's football
North Korea fell 2-1 to China in its Asian Games men’s football opener despite dominating possession and chances.
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Korea spikes Hong Kong in Asian Games women's volleyball opener
Captain Kang So-hwi scored 14 points as Korea beat Hong Kong 3-0 in its opening Pool D match at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
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Men's football team hit by yet another transportation mishap at Asian Games
The side was delayed getting to a recovery training session after the organizers failed to provide an official bus, the latest in a string of mobility issues.
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Korea clobbers higher-ranked Jordan 114-80 to reach Asian Games basketball semifinals
Lee Hyun-jung scored 28 points as the Korean team took down Jordan in emphatic fashion to secure its fourth straight win in Nagoya.