Swimmer Kim Woo-min to chase second straight MVP award for Korea at Asian Games

The champion is set to defend his title in the men’s 400-meter and 800-meter freestyle events as well as the men’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min said Thursday he will chase his second straight MVP honor for the national delegation at this month's Asian Games in Japan.

Kim was voted the top athlete for Korea at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where he snapped up three gold medals.

"I would love to win my second straight MVP award," Kim told reporters before the national delegation launch ceremony at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, on Thursday. "It will not be easy, but I will give it my best shot."

Kim is the defending champion in the men's 400-meter and 800-meter freestyle events, and also in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

"I want to win as many medals as possible," Kim added. "I think the 400-meter freestyle will be the most important race."

Kim revealed he is dealing with a minor shoulder injury but added, "It is not bad enough that it will affect my training."

Other athletes representing Korea at the Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 competition spoke of trying to enjoy the experience and bring home the best possible outcomes.

"We will try to reach the podium," said Lee Da-hyun, a star middle blocker for the women's national volleyball team. Korea finished fifth at the 2023 Asian Games, the first time it failed to win a medal in Asian Games women's volleyball since 2006. "I am getting nervous as the competition approaches, but at an event like this, I feel I become even more patriotic and get closer with my teammates. Hopefully, our performance will help revive women's volleyball."

Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min swims during a press event held in North Chungcheong on Aug. 25. NEWS1

Seo Chang-wan, a rising star in the modern pentathlon, said he is confident going into his second Asian Games appearance.

He is fresh off winning the mixed relay gold medal and the men's individual bronze medal at the world championships in China last week.

"I have been performing the way I wanted to and things are going really well now," he said. "I have to pace myself since I just came back from the world championships. The upcoming week will be really important and I want to put myself in the best form possible."

B-boy Kim Hong-hyul, better known by his stage name Hong 10, said he is finally getting used to the "athlete" moniker.

The 2023 Asian Games silver medalist will try to do one better this time at age 41.

"I have always done well when I tried not to think about the outcome and just sought to enjoy each and every moment," Kim said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to show what I have at my age."





Yonhap