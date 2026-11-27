Suwon FC's Choi Gi-yun and Suwon Samsung Bluewings' Bruno Silva battle for the ball during the Suwon derby, a K League 2 match, at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 15. KOREA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

With Suwon Samsung and Suwon FC’s promotion, the expanded K League is setting up to have a number of major showdowns next season.

K League 1 is set to open its 2027 season with a string of rivalries after Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Suwon FC won promotion together as K League 2's top two finishers.

The double promotion sets up a Suwon derby in the top flight and returns the Super Match between FC Seoul and Suwon Samsung to K League 1 for the first time in four years. Suwon Samsung clinched the K League 2 title on Saturday, and Suwon FC sealed second place a day later. More derbies could follow, depending on how the rest of the promotion race plays out.

K League 1 expands from 12 clubs to 14 next season. Gimcheon Sangmu, the military-run club that spent this season in K League 1, has been relegated because the club's hometown agreement with the city of Gimcheon expires at the end of the season. Bottom-placed Gwangju FC will learn their fate in a promotion-relegation playoff.

The three open places in K League 1 go to K League 2's top two finishers and the winner of the promotion playoff final. The loser of that final will face Gwangju in the promotion-relegation playoff.

K League 2's third- through sixth-place clubs will participate in the promotion playoff semifinals, with third facing sixth and fourth facing fifth. The field was settled on Sunday, when Chungnam Asan FC's 1-1 draw with Seoul E-Land left the club stuck in seventh. Daegu FC, Seoul E-Land, Busan IPark and Hwaseong FC play the semifinals on Wednesday, with the final on Dec. 5.

A derby traditionally refers to a rivalry between clubs from the same city or neighboring areas. In the K League, however, the term has been used more loosely. Along with clubs that share a hometown, it covers rivalries rooted in clubs' parent companies, geography or history.

The Hyundai derby, for example, pits Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, owned by Hyundai Motor, against Ulsan HD, backed by Hyundai Heavy Industries. The East Coast derby between Ulsan and Pohang Steelers takes its name from the two clubs' home cities on Korea's east coast.





Suwon Samsung Bluewings' Ahn Byong-jun and FC Seoul's Osmar battle for the ball during a Super Match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on June 24, 2023. The Super Match, suspended since Suwon Samsung's relegation to K League 2, returns next season. KOREA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

However, the most anticipated derby next season is the Super Match. The rivalry between FC Seoul and Suwon Samsung dates back to FC Seoul's days as the Anyang LG Cheetahs. The two clubs, based in neighboring cities, began their rivalry in the second half of the 1990s. It was first called the Jijidae derby, after Jijidae Hill on the road between the two cities.

The rivalry entered a new phase in 2004, when LG moved the club to Seoul and relaunched it as FC Seoul. The fixture took on the name Super Match and became the K League's biggest draw. The two clubs met 112 times before Suwon Samsung's relegation to K League 2 after the 2023 season, with FC Seoul holding a slight edge at 43 wins, 30 draws and 39 losses.

Suwon Samsung will also face Suwon FC, promoted alongside them, in a derby in the truest sense of the word.

FC Seoul and Seoul E-Land play an under-23 R League reserve match at GS Champions Park in Guri, Gyeonggi, in 2016. If Seoul E-Land win promotion, the first Seoul derby in K League 1 would follow. KOREA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

The rest of the promotion race could make 2027 a bumper year for derbies. If Seoul E-Land, fourth with one round left, win promotion through the playoffs, a Seoul derby against FC Seoul would follow. Two Seoul clubs have never met in K League 1.

Daegu FC's promotion would bring the so-called TK derby against Pohang Steelers, a rivalry between Daegu and North Gyeongsang named for the old romanization of the region, Taegu-Kyungbuk. Busan IPark's promotion would set up a Bu-Ul-Gyeong derby with Ulsan HD, named for the Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang region. If Hwaseong FC go up, the southern Gyeonggi derby they played this season against Suwon Samsung and Suwon FC in K League 2 would move to the top flight.

A wider range of rivalries helps draw crowds and grow local fan bases, and the story of a grudge match between rivals can boost ticket sales further. Crowds and fan growth matter all the more for K League clubs at a time when several publicly funded clubs backed by city and provincial governments face criticism for poor management.





BY CHANG HYE-SOO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]