Suwon City Hall caps unbeaten run in Women's Ice Hockey League

Suwon City Hall and YKK face off in the final of the 2026 Handon Cup Women's Ice Hockey League at Zenith Ice Foret in Guro District, western Seoul, on Oct. 25. KOREA ICE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

Suwon City Hall crushed YKK 8-0 to win the Handon Women’s Ice Hockey League after conceding just one goal all tournament.

Suwon City Hall routed YKK 8-0 to win the 2026 Handon Women’s Ice Hockey League, also known as The Dream League, on Sunday, capping an unbeaten run that saw the national team-stacked squad concede just one goal all tournament.

Suwon City Hall scored eight goals in 45 minutes of play in the Division 1 final at Zenith Ice Foret in Guro District, western Seoul.

Made up mostly of current and former national team players, Suwon City Hall topped Group A of the division with four straight wins in the group stage, scoring 23 goals and allowing one. The team proved a class above in the final as well, overpowering YKK, which had reached the final after winning all four of its games to top Group B.

Kang Na-ra opened the scoring 3 minutes and 28 seconds into the game, converting a centering pass from Jang Hyun-jung in front of the crease after Jang broke through on the left side of the offensive zone. Park Jong-ah added a second goal off an assist from Kim Min-seo 51 seconds into the second period.

After Park Ye-eun made it 3-0, Suwon City Hall poured in five goals in the third period from Kim Se-lin, Kang, Kim Min-seo, Jang and Park Ji-yoon.

The league, sponsored by a committee under Handon, a body funded by Korean pig farmers to promote domestically raised pork, opened at Zenith Ice Foret on Oct. 19 with 10 teams in the top-tier Division 1 and seven in the lower-tier Division 2. The Queens won Division 2 with six straight wins, including one in overtime.

To expand the base of women’s ice hockey in Korea by drawing more teams and players, the tournament used shortened games of three 15-minute periods with three-minute intermissions, instead of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s standard three 20-minute periods with 17-minute intermissions.

“I express my deep gratitude to the Handon committee, which has been dedicated to the growth of women’s ice hockey for five years now,” said Yang Seung-jun, president of the Korea Ice Hockey Association. “Thanks to the committee’s sponsorship, this year’s tournament was successfully held on the largest scale ever. The Korea Ice Hockey Association will do its best to broaden the base of women’s ice hockey and develop its potential going forward.”





BY PARK LIN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]