Still got game: For Europe's biggest stars, MLS not just a retirement league anymore

Chicago Fire forward Robert Lewandowski runs with the ball during the first half of an MLS match against Inter Miami at Nu Stadium in Miami, on July 22. AP/YONHAP

Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann and Casemiro joined the list of blockbuster signings by North American clubs as the league's pedigree rises.

Retirement league? Not anymore. MLS has become the latest destination for some of football's biggest names who still have plenty of gas left in the tank.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and French forward Antoine Griezmann made their MLS debuts during the league's 18th round over the weekend, which U.S. sports media outlet The Athletic named one of the weekend's biggest storylines on Monday.

Lewandowski joined the Chicago Fire on June 29 after spending four seasons with Barcelona. The prolific striker scored 120 goals in 193 competitive appearances for the Spanish giants between 2022 and the end of the 2025-26 season.

Last season alone, he scored 14 goals in La Liga and 19 across all competitions.

Another European veteran footballer heading to North America, Griezmann arrived at Orlando City after cementing his legacy as one of Atlético Madrid's greatest players. The French forward is the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals.

The Little Prince has produced an impressive 298 goals and 132 assists in 792 professional appearances for Atlético, Barcelona and Real Sociedad. He was also an integral part of the French side that won the FIFA World Cup 2018 title and helped the team reach the final four years later.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is another recent arrival. He left Manchester United to join Argentine football legend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19. AP/YONHAP

Casemiro comes with five UEFA Champions League medals won with Real Madrid. He has also recorded 73 goals and 61 assists in 664 professional appearances.

The newcomers will battle for goals alongside an increasingly star-studded cast that includes Son Heung-min at Los Angeles FC, Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami, Thomas Müller at the Vancouver Whitecaps and Marco Reus at the LA Galaxy.

The steady stream of world-class signings reflects MLS's growing stature and has attracted increasing attention from football fans around the world, according to the Spanish Sports news outlet Marca.

Behind the blockbuster signings are break-the-bank contracts.

The MLS caps each club's total payroll at $6.42 million. Each team, however, can sign up to three Designated Players whose salaries are exempt from the cap under the Beckham Rule, which was introduced after David Beckham joined the LA Galaxy in 2007.

The rule allows clubs to recruit global superstars while maintaining financial stability.

Defender Tim Ream, left, of Charlotte FC high-fives Son Heung-Min of Los Angeles FC during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 28. REUTERS/YONHAP

Messi was MLS's highest-paid player last season with an annual salary of $28.33 million. Son ranked No. 2 at $11.15 million.

The latest signings have already reshuffled the salary table. Lewandowski's $17 million annual deal pushes him past Son, while Griezmann is reportedly earning about 10 million euros ($11.4 million).

MLS will hold its All-Star Game at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The MLS All-Stars will face Mexico’s Liga MX selection of stars.

Son is expected to feature for the MLS side. Messi will miss the match after opting to rest following his run to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]