Star slugger Kim Do-yeong breaks nose on bunt

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Women's handball player Ryu seeks Asian Games revenge against Japan
Veteran star Ryu Eun-hee hopes to reclaim handball gold from Japan in what she expects to be her final Asian Games.
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Korea men's handball team targets Asian Games gold against Qatar, Bahrain
Korea's men's handball team says its speed and organization can overcome Middle Eastern rivals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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Korean judo team eyeing four judo gold medals at Asian Games
Korea’s national judo team has it sights set high for the upcoming Asian Games as it aims to rebound from its record-low of winning just a single gold medal in 2023.
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So Hyeong-jun hot on the mound as KT whizzes past SSG
So Hyeong-jun allowed one run over seven innings as KT Wiz beat SSG 3-1, ending his 45-day wait for a victory ahead of the Asian Games.