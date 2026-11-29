The Nihonkai League MVP ended the year with two records before signing a one-year, $150,000 contract with the Incheon club.

The SSG Landers said Sunday they signed Japanese pitcher Daiki Iwashita as their Asian quota player for 2027.

The Landers said Iwashita, a 30-year-old right-hander, agreed to a one-year contract worth $150,000.

This year, Iwashita won the MVP award in the Nihonkai League, an independent circuit in Japan, after going 8-2 with 110 strikeouts and a 3.18 ERA in 93 1/3 innings for the Ishikawa Million Stars. The win total and the strikeouts were both new league records.

Before his independent league stint, Iwashita logged 141 appearances and 400 2/3 innings for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Nippon Professional Baseball between 2018 and 2024. He compiled a 25-21 record with 17 holds and a 3.84 ERA while splitting his time as a starter and a reliever.

The Landers said Iwashita can touch 153 kilometers per hour (95 miles per hour) with his four-seam fastball, adding that the pitch has an impressive vertical movement. They said the pitcher mixes in a hard forkball and slider that can make him a valuable member of their bullpen.

The Landers also described Iwashita as a consummate professional with an exemplary work ethic.

He is scheduled to join the club at the start of training camp in January, the Landers added.





Yonhap