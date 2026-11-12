SSG Landers sign ex-MLB pitcher Lyon Richardson

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Lyon Richardson works against a San Diego Padres batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game on Aug. 10 n San Diego. AP/YONHAP

The SSG Landers announced their signing of former major league pitcher Lyon Richardson on Thursday.

The Landers said Richardson, 26, agreed to a one-year contract worth $1 million, which includes a signing bonus of $100,000.

The American right-hander will join the returning ace Pedro Avila at the top of the Landers' rotation next season. KBO clubs are each allowed to sign a maximum of two foreign pitchers.

They may also sign one Asian quota player each, with most teams filling that spot with a pitcher.

Richardson was a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds at the 2018 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2023 and went on to appear in 41 games for them until June this year, when he was designated for assignment and elected free agency. Richardson then signed with the eventual World Series champions, the Milwaukee Brewers, and pitched in one game for them.

Over his MLB career, Richardson had a 6.48 ERA in 58 1/3 innings with 47 strikeouts against 40 walks.

Richardson pitched in 40 games in Triple-A this year, going 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA in 75 innings. He had 79 strikeouts and 39 walks.

The Landers described him as a groundball pitcher who is well suited for their hitter-friendly home, Incheon SSG Landers Field.

According to the statistics website Baseball Savant, Richardson threw five types of pitches in 2026: four-seam fastball, changeup, sinker, slider and sweeper. He averaged 96.3 miles per hour with his fastball this year, which would have made him the hardest-throwing starting pitcher in the KBO in 2026, just ahead of Avila.

The Landers also said they like the vertical movement on Richardson's fastball and his deception with the changeup, which he throws against both left-handed and right-handed batters with the same arm speed as his four-seamer.





Yonhap