SSG Landers celebrates its re-signing with free-agent pitcher Moon Seung-won in an Instagram post on Nov. 22. SCREEN CAPTURE

Moon signed a two-year deal with a third-year option, completing the Landers' re-signing of all three in-house free agents.

The SSG Landers re-signed free-agent pitcher Moon Seung-won to a multiyear contract, the club announced Sunday.

Moon agreed to a two-year deal with an option for a third season, the Landers said. He will receive 750 million won ($557,000) in total salary and a 500 million won signing bonus. He can earn another 250 million won in incentives.

The 36-year-old has spent his entire KBO career with the franchise since debuting in 2012, when it was called the SK Wyverns under different ownership. He helped the club win Korean Series titles in 2018 and 2022.

In 2026, the right-hander matched his career high with 62 appearances. He went 2-2 with 17 holds, two saves and a 3.45 ERA over 62 2/3 innings, his best ERA in a healthy season since 2020. Moon previously worked as both a closer and a starter but settled into a setup role this year.

The Landers cited Moon's versatility on the mound and his leadership off the field, as well as the example his work ethic sets for younger pitchers.

"I am grateful to be back with the team, and I will try to reward the team's faith in me," Moon said. "I will do whatever is necessary to help the team, regardless of my role."

With Moon's signing, the Landers have re-signed all three of their own free agents. They previously brought back outfielder Choi Ji-hoon and utility man Oh Tae-gon on multiyear deals.





Yonhap