Sports organization to host int'l academic conference to celebrate 1988 Seoul Olympics

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North Jeolla hopes Seoul can revitalize its bid to host the 2036 Olympics, but past and future liabilities loom
The province is hoping the capital can play a secondary role, as it has become abundantly clear that the southern region lacks adequate facilities.
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Once an aspiring journalist, rifle shooter hoping to pen memorable story at Asian Games
Kwon Yu-na heads to her Asian Games debut in women's 10-meter air rifle, aiming for team gold alongside Olympic champion Ban Hyo-jin.
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Olympic shooting champions try not to add pressure on themselves ahead of Asian Games
Ban Hyo-jin, Oh Ye-jin and Yang Ji-in earned gold medals in their respective events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the three will try to win their first Asian Games gold medals in Japan this fall.
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Korea aims to take home five gold medals in shooting from Asian Games
The delegation will attempt to recreate the unexpected success of the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Games, running from the end of September to the start of October.