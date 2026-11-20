A man in his 70s collapsed during a women’s V-League game in Incheon and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A spectator died after collapsing in the stands during a women’s professional volleyball match in Incheon, according to the Korea Volleyball Federation (KOVO) and the Incheon Fire Services on Friday.

A man in his 70s collapsed at around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday during a 2026-27 V-League women’s match between Heungkuk Life Insurance Volleyball Club Pink Spiders and GS Caltex Seoul KIXX at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon.

The Pink Spiders were leading 19-14 in the third set when the medical emergency occurred. The match was immediately suspended, and medical staff and officials at the venue began emergency treatment.

Medical staff performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for about 20 minutes, but the spectator did not regain consciousness. Paramedics then transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The paused match resumed at around 8:43 p.m. after the emergency response on site was completed and the spectator was rushed to the hospital.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

“We express our deepest condolences for the deceased and extend our sympathies to the bereaved family,” KOVO said in a statement on Friday. “The federation takes this incident very seriously and will continue its efforts to strengthen venue safety and protect spectators so that everyone can watch volleyball with peace of mind.”

The Pink Spiders also offered condolences to the family.

“We will review the arena’s safety management and emergency response systems and take an even closer look at our overall operations,” the team said.

The team also said it would consider appropriate support for the bereaved family while respecting their wishes.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]