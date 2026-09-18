South Korea tops Pool D after four-set victory over Vietnam at Asian Games women's volleyball

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Korea storms into Asian Games basketball final
Lee Hyun-jung scored 26 points as Korea beat Iran 77-51, moving within one win of its first men's basketball gold in 12 years.
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U.S. ambassador calls alliance with South Korea linchpin of Indo-Pacific peace and security
Michelle Steel said the decades-old alliance must modernize deterrence and deepen cooperation amid growing regional security threats.
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Bows, guns and swords: South Korea's weapons of choice in war for 40 Asian Games golds
South Korea opens its Asian Games campaign banking on archery, shooting, fencing and stars across multiple sports.
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Korean men’s and women’s hockey teams open Asian Games with wins
The men blanked Bangladesh 5-0 and the women beat Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their opening pool matches.