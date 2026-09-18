South Korea tops Pool D after four-set victory over Vietnam at Asian Games women's volleyball

South Korea secured three Pool D wins and will face Kazakhstan in Sunday's quarterfinals.

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Korea's Kang So-hwi, left, performs during a preliminary Pool D match against Vietnam in women's volleyball at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, just north of Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 18.

South Korea defeated Vietnam on Friday in the final women's volleyball preliminary match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, securing the top position in Pool D.

The team won the match 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 26-28, 25-18) at Park Arena Komaki, just north of Nagoya, Japan.

South Korea topped Pool D with three wins, while Vietnam finished second with two wins and one loss. Both teams had already qualified for the quarterfinals. South Korea will play against Kazakhstan, the runner-up in Pool B behind China, in the eight-team knockout stage starting Sunday.

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The South Koreans finished with an attack advantage of 101-88, with a 9-6 lead from the service line.

The first set was a seesaw battle until South Korea fell behind 19-18. But setter Kim Da-in's two straight service winners helped the team regain the lead and induced some errors from Vietnam, allowing South Korea to close out the set 25-21.

In the second set, South Korea extended an early 6-1 lead with a variety of offensive plays, including a block by middle blocker Na Hyun-soo and an ace by Lee Da-hyeon.

Entering the latter part of the set, South Korea allowed Vietnam to level the score but did not relinquish the lead, completing the set 25-21. South Korea led the third set from the beginning on quick sets to its middle blockers, but Vietnam tightened its defense to take a 15-14 lead and extend the gap to 20-17.

Lee Da-hyeon's quick attack and two aces by Kim Da-in helped South Korea level the score at 20-20, while Park Eun-jin's block forced a deuce. With the score deadlocked at 26-26, Vietnam scored the next two points to take the set 28-26.

South Korea built a 17-12 lead in the fourth set behind outside hitter Yuk Seo-young's spikes and Lee Da-hyeon's quick attacks. Kang So-hwi's kills and Lee Da-hyeon's block helped South Korea close out the set 25-18.


Yonhap

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