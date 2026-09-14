South Korea shuts down Myanmar to kick off women's football tournament

South Korea’s Kim Min-ji celebrates after scoring against Myanmar in an Asian Games group-stage match at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan, on Sept. 14. YONHAP

South Korea opened the Asian Games women's football tournament with a 5-0 win over Myanmar as Kim Min-ji scored three goals.

South Korea blanked Myanmar 5-0 to kick off their women's football competition at the Asian Games in Japan on Monday.

Midfielder Kim Min-ji scored a hat trick, while defender Jang Selgi and Choe Yu-ri contributed a goal apiece in the Group F match at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan.

Coached by Shin Sang-woo, South Korea will next play Bangladesh at 4 p.m. Thursday in Osaka, and then North Korea at 4 p.m. next Monday in Shizuoka, Japan.

Earlier Monday, North Korea pummeled Bangladesh 10-0.

South Korean women have never won an Asian Games gold, with three bronze medals to their credit so far.

Shin got the better of his predecessor, Colin Bell, who coaches Myanmar after running South Korea from 2019 to 2024.

Kim scored her first goal just before the half-hour mark with a left-footed strike from just outside the box that found the bottom left corner.

She doubled South Korea's lead in the 33rd minute with a header set up by Jang.

Jang then joined the party with a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner for a 3-0 South Korean lead.

Kim completed her hat trick in the 59th minute, and Choe Yuri rounded out the scoring in the 76th minute.

South Korea missed two penalties in the second half.

South Korea head coach Shin Sang-woo said afterward he was pleased to get off to a winning start in the team's quest for the first Asiad gold.

South Korea's Kim Min-ji shoots during the team's match against Myanmar at Nagai Stadium in Osaka on Sept. 14. YONHAP

"The first match was really important for us to accomplish our ultimate goal, and thanks to our players' great effort, we cleared that first hurdle really well," Shin said. "In a major event like this, veterans have an important role to play. I want to thank our senior players for keeping things steady and contributing to the offense. I hope younger players will step up in the next two matches."

Shin said Bell's knowledge of the South Korean team — the Englishman coached many of the current players during his tenure — likely contributed to South Korea's early struggles against a clear underdog.

"Our players were a bit slow in the early going and failed to execute some of the set plays," Shin said. "But they also showed willingness to battle until the end, and it led to this big win."

The two Koreas are expected to duel for the top seed out of Group F, and North Korea now has a sizable goal difference edge, +10 to +5.

"I saw a little bit of the North Korean match earlier today, but they are going to be our last opponent in the group stage. We first have to get ready to play Bangladesh," Shin said. "We have many players who have faced North Korea in the past, and we will try to lean into their experience."





Yonhap