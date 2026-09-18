South Korea rout Bangladesh to set North Korea football showdown

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Japan airport blocks Korean Asian Games team from carrying national flag
Japanese authorities cited airport security rules as Korea’s delegation arrived for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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North Korea defends nuclear arsenal at Beijing forum
At a Chinese defense forum, Pyongyang’s vice defense minister said the country will continue expanding its nuclear deterrent.
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North Korea’s nuclear test faults raise fresh concern over Mount Paektu volcanic eruption
A study found seismic activity near the 2017 nuclear test site persisted for years, prompting calls for long-term monitoring around Mount Paektu.
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South Korea opens Asiad with 106-40 Malaysia rout
Lee So-hee scored 21 points as South Korea overwhelmed Malaysia in its opening women's basketball game in Nagoya.