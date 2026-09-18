South Korea opens Asiad with 106-40 Malaysia rout

Korean basketball player Jin An, center, goes up for a shot against Malaysian players during a women's basketball Group C match for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 18. REUTERS/YONHAP

Lee So-hee scored 21 points as South Korea overwhelmed Malaysia in its opening women's basketball game in Nagoya.

South Korea overcame early shooting woes to defeat Malaysia 106-40 to start its women's basketball competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Friday.

Guard Lee So-hee led all players with 21 points and four steals, while forward Choi I-saem contributed 19 points and seven rebounds in the team's first Group C game at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, central Japan. Six South Korean players scored in double figures.

South Korea will next play Mongolia at 1 p.m. Monday and then Chinese Taipei at 4 p.m. Tuesday. All basketball games during the Asian Games will be played at Aichi International Arena.

Coached by Park Soo-ho, Korea is trying to improve on the bronze medal it won at the 2023 Asiad. In 2018, the joint South Korea-North Korea team grabbed silver behind China.

South Korea's last gold in women's hoops came in 2014 on its home soil of Incheon.

South Korea is carrying 11 players in Nagoya, one fewer than the maximum, after its star center Park Ji-su was ruled out with an ankle injury on Monday and the national federation chose not to name her replacement.

Coach Park is also without guard Park Ji-hyun, the only South Korean player currently in the Women's NBA. The 26-year-old player is in the middle of her first season with the Los Angeles Sparks.







Yonhap