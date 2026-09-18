South Korea opens Asiad with 106-40 Malaysia rout

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Japan airport blocks Korean Asian Games team from carrying national flag
Japanese authorities cited airport security rules as Korea’s delegation arrived for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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South Korea rout Bangladesh to set North Korea football showdown
Six different scorers powered the Taegeuk Ladies to a 6-0 win, with Monday’s match against North Korea deciding Group F.
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National team rallies past minor league club before Asian Games opener in Nagoya
The Korean squad overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Futures League club Sangmu 7-6 in its final scrimmage before departing for Japan.
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Korea protests Japanese warlord's appearance at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games welcome ceremony
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee demanded assurances after a ceremony in Nagoya featured Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the warlord behind Japan's 16th-century invasions of Korea.