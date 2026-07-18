Son Heung-min scores first MLS goal after World Cup

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Messi sparks Argentina’s dramatic comeback over England to reach second straight World Cup final
Lionel Messi assisted both late goals as Argentina overturned England’s lead for a 2-1 semifinal win and set up a title match against Spain.
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Norway football star Haaland's Korean-made hair tie sells out, says manufacturer
Norway football star Haaland's Korean-made hair tie sells out: manufacturer
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Spain powers past France into World Cup final for first time since 2010
The win extended Spain's unbeaten streak, which began in March 2023, to 37 matches.
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Theater and football (KOR)
A reflection on theater, sport and the fading sense of solidarity argues Korea needs trusted institutions more than another fleeting victory.