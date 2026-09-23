Song Se-ra wins fencing gold as Korea adds shooting, swimming medals at Asian Games

Fencer Song Se-ra reacts after winning a gold medal during the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan on Sept. 22. NEWS1

Song Se-ra won Korea's lone gold medal in women's individual epee, while the team added medals in shooting and swimming at the Asian Games.

Fencer Song Se-ra delivered Korea its lone gold medal Tuesday at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, extending the country's gold-winning streak to three days since the start of the competition.

Song defeated Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman of Singapore 15-8 in the women's individual epee final at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, south of the main host city of Nagoya, Japan.

Song, the highest-ranked Asian female epee fencer at No. 3, survived a couple of scares en route to her first individual Asian Games title. She edged out Tang Junyao 15-14 in the quarterfinals and then beat Tamaki Terayama of Japan by the same score in the semifinals.

Song, who won an individual silver and a team gold at the 2023 Asiad, had an easier time in the final, outscoring her opponent 5-1 in the final period.

Song's gold pushed Korea's total to six — tied with Kazakhstan and five behind Japan for third place. China is pulling away with 32 gold medals.

Also in fencing on Tuesday, Youn Jeong-hyun took bronze in the men's individual foil event.

Shooters Ban Hyo-jin and Park Ha-jun are seen during a match at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan on Sept. 22. YONHAP

The day's first medal for Korea came from Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery, where Ban Hyo-jin and Park Ha-jun won silver in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event.

They scored 502.9 points, as China's Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao won the gold with a world record score of 507.1 points.

Misaki Nobata and Naoki Hanakawa of Japan took bronze with 439.7 points, after Korea staged a late rally to eliminate them in the second-to-last series.

Korea also got a medal in swimming, earning bronze in the men's 4x100m medley relay in Tokyo with a new national record time.

Lee Ju-ho, Choi Dong-yeol, Yang Jae-hoon and Kim Young-beom finished the race in 3:31.97, breaking the previous Korean record of 3:32.05 set while winning silver at the 2023 Asian Games.

Lee and Choi also did the backstroke and the breaststroke then. Kim did the butterfly leg back then, with Hwang Sun-woo covering the freestyle leg as the anchor.

On Tuesday, Hwang only participated in the heats but still received the bronze medal.

The women's volleyball team lost to Thailand 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23) in the bronze medal match Tuesday. Korea has now been shut out of a women's volleyball medal at back-to-back Asian Games for the first time.

The women's basketball team beat Chinese Taipei 73-59 to win Group C on three victories. Both countries had already booked their spots in the quarterfinals before the showdown, and Korea secured the top seed behind Choi I-saem's 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Korea hammered Hong Kong 13-0 in baseball for its second consecutive win, as six pitchers combined for a perfect game. Korea is trying to win its fifth baseball gold medal in a row.

The men's football team beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to win Group D as they inched closer to their fourth consecutive gold medal. Korea will take on Vietnam in the quarterfinals.





Yonhap



