Son Heung-min's MLS scoring streak snapped at 4 matches

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K League bans Pohang Steelers from hosting football matches after fan injury
The southeastern club will play away for the rest of the month after a spectator was hurt by structural damage at Pohang Steel Yard.
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Son Heung-min's LAFC eliminated from Leagues Cup
Los Angeles FC (LAFC) ranked fifth in their group at the conclusion of the Leagues Cup's opening phase.
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Lee Kang-in joins The Black Label
Atlético Madrid midfielder Lee Kang-in has signed with the talent agency behind Rosé, Jeon Somi and Meovv.
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Dragan Stojkovic formally expresses interest in Korean football coaching job
The Serbian football legend is reportedly planning to apply to be the Taeguk Warriors' permanent manager when the Korea Football Association (KFA) opens recruitment.