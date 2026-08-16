Son Heung-min's MLS scoring streak snapped at 4 matches

San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos clears the ball as Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-Min closes in during the second half at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 15. REUTERS/YONHAP

Son Heung-min was held scoreless as LAFC’s five-match unbeaten run ended with a 1-0 home loss to San Diego FC.

Son Heung-min's scoring streak in Major League Soccer (MLS) has come to an end at four matches.

Son was held without a goal as Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) lost to San Diego FC 1-0 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Son had scored in four consecutive MLS regular-season matches coming out of the FIFA World Cup break in July. He had begun the season on a 13-match goalless drought.

Goals have dried up for Son again, though. Prior to the San Diego match, Son had also gone without a goal in three consecutive matches in the Leagues Cup tournament earlier this month.

Son had some chances against San Diego. He hit the left side of the net with a left-footed shot in the fifth minute and then misfired with his left foot again in the 54th minute on a one-on-one look against goalkeeper CJ dos Santos.

Son then had a shot blocked by defender Manu Duah in the 71st minute.

Son picked up a yellow card after getting into a heated exchange with Anders Dreyer, who had fouled the South Korean star moments earlier with a hard tackle. It was Son's second yellow card of the season.

The loss snapped LAFC's five-match undefeated run, during which they had four wins and a draw. They sit in third place in the Western Conference with 34 points from 10 wins, six losses and four draws, one point behind the conference-leading Houston Dynamo FC.





Yonhap