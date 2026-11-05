Son Heung-min trails only Messi in 2026 MLS jersey sales

Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min celebrates his goal during the first half of an MLS football match in Vancouver, Canada, on Aug. 1. AP/YONHAP

LAFC star Son Heung-min ranked second in MLS jersey sales for the second straight season, behind Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC had the second-best-selling jersey in North America’s top football league this season, behind only Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.

MLS posted its list of the top 10 best-selling jerseys for the 2026 season on Wednesday.The rankings are based on sales at MLSStore.com from Jan. 1 to last Friday. The league did not disclose individual player sales figures.

Messi topped the list for the fourth consecutive season, while Son placed second for the second year in a row.

Son left Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League for LAFC in August 2025, and his jersey sold out shortly after he signed, quickly making him the club’s biggest star.

Thomas Müller of the Vancouver Whitecaps ranked third, followed by Robert Lewandowski of the Chicago Fire, Antoine Griezmann of Orlando City, Cavan Sullivan of the Philadelphia Union, Denis Bouanga of LAFC, Luis Suárez of Inter Miami, Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC and Rodrigo De Paul of Inter Miami.

BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]



