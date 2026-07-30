Son Heung-min scores twice in MLS All-Star Game debut

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Rodri, Haaland to miss Manchester City's matches in Korea as they recover from World Cup
The Spanish captain and Norwegian forward were not in the club's provisional Asia tour squad that will also travel to Hong Kong to take on Inter Milan.
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Still got game: For Europe's biggest stars, MLS not just a retirement league anymore
Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann and Casemiro joined the list of blockbuster signings by North American clubs as the league's pedigree rises.
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Hong denies corporate card misuse after KFA records show 14 million won spent near home
The federation once again finds itself embroiled in a spending controversy over charges that may have violated relevant rules.
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Teen standout, now youngest scorer in K League history, may just be getting started
Seoul E-Land winger Ahn Ju-wan has already set a couple of league records and has his sights set on many more, both at home and abroad.