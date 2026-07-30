Son Heung-min scores twice in MLS All-Star Game debut

Footballer Son Heung-Min of the MLS All-Star celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on July 29, in Charlotte, North Carolina. GETTY IMAGES

The Los Angeles FC forward struck back-to-back goals for the MLS All-Stars against Liga MX in his first career All-Star Game appearance.

Footballer Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC scored twice in his first career All-Star Game appearance.

MLS held its All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, pitting the MLS All-Stars against the Liga MX All-Stars from Mexico.

Son started for the MLS All-Stars and scored back-to-back goals in the 20th and 23rd minutes of the first half — his first-ever All-Star Game goals. European professional soccer has no equivalent All-Star Game.

With the first half approaching the 28-minute mark, Son is now pushing for a hat trick and could be in contention for Most Valuable Player honors as well.

MLS currently leads 2-1.

Footballer Son Heung-Min of the MLS All-Stars, far left, celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on July 29, in Charlotte, North Carolina. GETTY IMAGES

BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]