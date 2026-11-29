Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min, left, and St. Louis City defender Timo Baumgartl vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS match in Los Angeles on Nov. 28. AP/YONHAP

The Korean talisman was on form in the 4-1 win in a derby of sorts as Jeong Sang-bin played a fruitless 45 minutes.

Son Heung-min has scored twice to help Los Angeles FC (LAFC) even up a playoff series in MLS, while also getting the upper hand in a Korean derby against an opposing forward.

Son's brace lifted LAFC to a 4-1 win over St. Louis City SC in the second match of their best-of-three Western Conference playoff series at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

St. Louis had won the opening match 3-2 on Monday on a goal and an assist by their Korean forward Jeong Sang-bin, while Son was held off the score sheet in that contest.

This time, Son got two goals in the first half while Jeong was subbed out at the start of the second half without registering a shot in his 45 minutes of action.

The deciding third match of this series will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Son opened LAFC's scoring just under seven minutes into the match. He received a pass from Denis Bouanga in the center of the box and fired a left-footed shot that went in off the bottom of the crossbar.

Bouanga doubled the lead in the 20th minute, and Son extended that advantage to 3-0 just two minutes later on a turnover by St. Louis defender Fallou Fall.

With possession of the ball deep in his own zone, Fall rolled a weak back pass toward his own net that Son easily intercepted. The Korean star walked into the box and beat goalkeeper Roman Burki to the bottom left corner with his left-footed shot.

Damion Downs pulled a goal back for St. Louis in the 80th minute, but Leo Walta restored a three-goal lead for LAFC five minutes later.





Yonhap