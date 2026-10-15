Son Heung-min reclaims lead in assists as LAFC beat Austin FC 3-1

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FC Seoul on cusp of first title in a decade, could clinch Saturday
FC Seoul could secure their first K League 1 championship in 10 years with a win over Gimcheon Sangmu and Ulsan HD loss or tie on Saturday.
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Swansea City's Eom Ji-sung allegedly targeted by racist abuse during Millwall match
Police are reviewing CCTV after alleged racist chanting toward the Korean footballer halted Tuesday's Championship match at Millwall.
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First-minute magic from Lee Kang-in sets the tone in Atlético’s 2-0 win over Manchester United
The win at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid was Atlético Madrid's first in the league phase of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
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KFA urges fans to halt online personal attacks on Korean footballers
Korea’s football federation warned against rumors, deepfakes and personal attacks against players amid rumors of internal friction between younger and older stars.