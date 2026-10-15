Son Heung-min reclaims lead in assists as LAFC beat Austin FC 3-1

Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC plays against Austin FC during the clubs' MLS regular-season match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. REUTERS/YONHAP

The Korean talisman set up Denis Bouanga for the first goal, breaking a five-way tie for assists in the MLS.

Son Heung-min has climbed back to the top of the assists leaderboard in MLS after collecting two helpers in the latest victory by his Los Angeles FC.

Son had a goal and two assists as LAFC defeated Austin FC 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

With 15 assists for the season, Son broke a five-way tie with Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and others to grab sole possession of the lead.

Son also has seven goals for the season — three away from becoming the eighth player in MLS this season to hit double figures in both goals and assists.

LAFC snapped their four-match winless skid with the victory. This was also the first match in which they scored more than two goals since routing Sporting Kansas City 4-0 on July 25.

After a goalless first half, Son set up Denis Bouanga for LAFC's first marker seven minutes into the second half. Then in the 67th minute, about a minute after Austin had tied the match, Son was credited with an assist when a clearing attempt by Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver struck Son in the back and bounced right to Bouanga, who slotted the ball home to put LAFC up 2-1.

Son then got in on the scoring act himself in the 72nd minute, redirecting a cross from Jacob Shaffelburg with his right foot to give his club a two-goal cushion.

Son was subbed off in the 78th minute and LAFC hung on to win by a pair.

It was their first win under interim head coach Xavi Tamarit, who took over from Marc Dos Santos on Oct. 1.





Yonhap