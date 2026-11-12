Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan talk one-on-one despite rumored rift

Captain Son Heung-min, left, and Hwang Hee-chan, two central figures of the national football team, talk as they walk around the edge of the pitch during the team’s first training session at Qatar University in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 10. YONHAP

The conversation comes after Hwang Hee-chan faced backlash for reportedly snub Son Heung-min while coming on as a substitute in a friendly last month, a moment that critics attributed to their rumored dispute.

Captain Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, two central figures of a rumored rift in Korea’s national football team, talked one-on-one for about three minutes as the team opened camp in Doha, Qatar.

The pair walked side by side around the edge of the pitch at Qatar University during the team’s first training session on Tuesday, ahead of two away friendlies. Hwang, a forward for Schalke 04, did most of the talking, while Son, who plays for LAFC, listened with a faint smile. What they discussed was not disclosed.

Both Son and Hwang had joined the squad late, so they only took part in the recovery session, training in sneakers instead of football boots.

Hwang recently faced public backlash after he was caught on camera appearing to snub Son while coming on as a substitute in a friendly last month.

Defender Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich and midfielder Hwang In-beom of Porto, who are also allegedly part of the rift, were not seen speaking separately with their captain.

The camp reunited Son, born in 1992, with Hwang Hee-chan, Kim and Hwang In-beom, all born in 1996, for the first time in just over a month.

After Korea’s friendly against Uzbekistan on Oct. 6 — the last match of the September and October international window — the 1996-born trio reportedly expressed frustration with Son and demanded changes in his leadership. The three also allegedly told a few teammates that they might quit the national team.

A lawmaker later claimed at a parliamentary audit on government bodies that some national team players referred to Son as “No. 7,” his squad number, rather than by name. The claim brought the rumored generational conflict — which had apparently run through the team for eight years — into the spotlight.

Captain Son Heung-min, left, and Hwang Hee-chan, two central figures of the national football team, talk as they walk around the edge of the pitch during the team’s first training session at Qatar University in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 10. YONHAP

Interim manager Robert Moreno named all four players in his November squad, then flew to Europe to meet Kim and Hwang In-beom.

Midfielder Lee Jae-sung of Mainz, a close friend of Son’s who was also born in 1992, appears to have stepped in as a peacemaker. After Mainz’s Bundesliga match against Bayern on Saturday, Lee swapped shirts with Kim and wrote on his personal blog, “I’m always proud that you’re at a world-class club.”

Son, for his part, urged his teammates to pull together at a team meeting, Jeong Woo-yeong of Union Berlin and Eom Ji-sung of Swansea City told reporters in Doha on Tuesday.

Captain Son Heung-min, center, and his national team teammates train at Qatar University in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 11 ahead of a friendly against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13. YONHAP

“I hope that we can all have fun, laugh together and [play] with good energy,” Son told the players, according to Jeong and Eom. “Let’s come together as one.”

On Moreno’s instructions, the players also held a separate, players-only meeting after the first training session, sources told the JoongAng Ilbo. Football insiders watched to see whether it would turn into a candid, face-to-face airing of grievances, but the meeting was reportedly short and the conversation somewhat perfunctory.

Those at the center of the conflict are going about their work without visible unease, according to another source familiar with the team’s inner workings. The overhauled roster, with 10 players from last month’s squad dropped and six newcomers added, also appears to have helped keep the mood calm.

Korea faces Saudi Arabia at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, or 11:30 p.m. in Korea, and then Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium at 5 p.m. next Tuesday, or 11 p.m. in Korea.

The postponement of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 from January 2027 to December of that year has eased some of the urgency surrounding the current trip. Still, the team can ill afford to take it easy.

For Moreno, whose interim contract expires at the end of the month, mending the rift in the squad appears to be his most pressing task if he wants to secure an extension.





BY PARK LIN, PIH JU-YOUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]