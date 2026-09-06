Son Heung-min ends scoring drought with goal, assist in LAFC draw

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New Taeguk Warriors manager Robert Moreno wants side to prove itself on pitch
The interim gaffer was chosen after he impressed the KFA with extensive preparations and a thorough knowledge of Korean football.
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Lee Kang-in denied by post as Atlético fall 3-0 to Bilbao
The playmaker failed to make a difference in the rout before coming off in the 59th minute with a first-half booking.
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No superstars, no problem: Kim Gi-dong has FC Seoul in command of K League 1 with team-based approach
Built on collective sacrifice rather than star power, FC Seoul holds an impressive 16-point K League 1 lead as it nears its first title since 2016.
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Hong Hyun-seok joins Midtjylland, teams up with Cho Gue-sung
Korea midfielder Hong Hyun-seok has joined FC Midtjylland on a season-long loan from Mainz, aiming to help the Danish club win the title.