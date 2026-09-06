Son Heung-min ends scoring drought with goal, assist in LAFC draw

Son Heung-min of Los Angeles, right, celebrates with Denis Bouanga during a match against Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Utah on Sept. 5. REUTERS/YONHAP

The Korean talisman broke an eight-game streak in the 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake in Utah.

Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC (LAFC) ended an eight-game scoring drought with a goal and an assist in an away match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

LAFC opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Son played a long pass from his own half into space behind the defense for Denis Bouanga, who drove forward and found the net at America First Field in Utah.

With the score tied 1-1 in the 38th minute, Bouanga returned the favor with a cutback from the right side of the box, and Son hammered it home. The shot glanced off the goalkeeper’s glove and the crossbar before dropping over the goal line.

LAFC, however, could not hold onto the lead as Noel Caliskan of Real Salt Lake equalized in the 75th minute.

Son nearly grabbed a matchwinner in the 87th minute when he rounded the goalkeeper and fired toward an open net. However, a defender made a last-ditch sliding clearance.

The 2-2 draw extended LAFC’s winless run in the MLS to six games, with four draws and two losses. The Los Angeles club remains third in the Western Conference with 10 wins, seven draws and seven losses.

Son had not scored since a match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Aug. 2. He went seven straight games without a goal across MLS and Leagues Cup play. He has now scored in all four of his appearances against Real Salt Lake, including a hat trick in a match in September of last year.

Son has five goals and 11 assists in the league this season. He is tied for second in assists, behind Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi with 12. Across all competitions, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, Son has seven goals and 18 assists this season.





BY PARK LIN [lee.soojung@joongang.co.kr]