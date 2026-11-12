Son Heung-min and younger teammates make peace, pledge unity after national team feud

Korea's captain and four of his teammates apologized for their recent conflict and promised to work together going forward, though key questions remain unanswered.

Earlier this year, a reported feud between Son Heung-min and a group of younger Korean footballers rocked the national team. Now, five of the players at the heart of the controversy have issued a joint statement to put the speculation to rest.

“We apologize for causing concern among our fans,” the footballers said in a joint statement released through the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Thursday, a day before Korea's friendly in Doha, Qatar. The statement was issued by Son and Lee Jae-sung, both born in 1992, as well as players Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang In-beom, who were all born in 1996.

“We came together to share our thoughts openly and honestly, which helped us better understand one another's perspectives,” the statement reads.

They pledged to move forward as one for the sake of Korean football.

“We realized that we all share the same belief that Korean football must move forward after a period of stagnation and repay our fans' support with performances worthy of its history and stature,” the players said. “This was never about personal conflicts or competing interests involving any particular player. It stemmed from our shared conviction that the national team needs to improve.”

The players did not dispute that a rift had existed. Instead, they pledged to put past differences aside and reunite as one team. The change was visible at training, where Son, Kim and Hwang Hee-chan laughed together as they took part in a ball-winning drill. The scenes suggested that the divisions that had troubled the national team for the past month were beginning to heal.

Statement from the five footballers addressing the Korean team's internal feud SCREEN CAPTURE

Son, the team captain, had previously apologized to his teammates during a team meeting, according to information obtained by the JoongAng Ilbo.

The three younger players, however, denied reports that they had threatened to retire from international football unless Son changed his leadership style. “It is not true that we tried to force through specific demands by making our retirement a condition,” they said.

Still, the players did not challenge accounts of overnight discussions with a senior KFA official after last month's international matches, nor did they deny that comments alluding to retirement had been made.

Hwang In-beom had appeared to leave the door open to an international retirement when he spoke to reporters after the October match. “Knowing when to call time on your playing career is also a sign of wisdom,” Hwang said. “As for the November squad, that is the coach's decision.”

Yet the statement left some of the biggest questions unanswered. It shed no light on the internal dispute or the controversy over players allegedly calling Son “No. 7.” The reference was reportedly borne more out of unease around Son than admiration for him.

The reaction among fans was sharply divided. Some welcomed the apparent reconciliation and called on the players to put the team first. Others questioned whether the statement was little more than a perfunctory apology forced by the KFA.

The KFA was scrambling to contain the fallout after a broadcaster pulled out of a broadcast rights deal. The three younger players, meanwhile, faced a torrent of criticism on social media.

Although a single sheet of paper is unlikely to heal years of resentment between generations of Korean footballers, Son has regained his standing as captain, and the three younger players have chosen to represent Korea.

The five, at least for now, appear to have concluded their statement by calling one another “teammates who will move past unnecessary controversy and pursue a shared goal.” They are expected to share the pitch on Friday when Korea takes on Saudi Arabia in a friendly in Qatar at 5:30 p.m.





BY PARK LIN, PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]