Slumping Hanwha Eagles cut ties with pitcher Wilkel Hernandez

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KT Wiz sign Logan Allen to full contract for rest of 2026 KBO season
The contending KBO club rewarded its injury replacement with a season-long deal after Logan Allen’s strong starts and Caleb Boushley’s slow recovery.
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IVE's Jang Won-young to throw first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game
The K-pop girl group singer will toss the ceremonial first pitch at the Mets-Dodgers game on July 26, with her bandmates joining her at Citi Field.
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Hanwha Ocean bags $265M deal for 2 very large crude carriers
With the contract, the shipbuilder has secured over $4.6 billion in orders this year for 27 vessels, including liquefied natural gas and ammonia transporters.
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Hanwha approves corporate split as tech, lifestyle units spin off
The company will be divided into the surviving entity, Hanwha Corporation, and a newly established company, tentatively named Hanwha Machinery & Service Holdings.