Slumping Hanwha Eagles cut ties with pitcher Wilkel Hernandez

Wilkel Hernandez pitches for Hanwha in the KBO League opening game between Kiwoom Heroes and Hanwha Eagles at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon on March 28, 2026. NEWS1

The struggling KBO side released the right-hander after an inconsistent debut season as they chase the final postseason spot.

The Hanwha Eagles announced Sunday they have cut ties with starting pitcher Wilkel Hernandez.

In his first KBO season, Hernandez went 3-6 with a 4.92 ERA in 16 starts.

The Venezuelan right-hander, the Eagles' Opening Day starter on March 28, stumbled out of the gate, posting a 5.72 ERA over his first six starts through April.

He pitched better in May, when he put up a 2.70 ERA over four starts with 20 strikeouts in 20 innings. But Hernandez failed to build on that momentum in June and July.

Hernandez was pulled after just 1 1/3 innings on July 4. Then on Saturday, his first start after the All-Star break, he was automatically ejected for hitting an opposing batter, Matt Davidson of the Kiwoom Heroes, in the head with a fastball in the first inning.

The Eagles had signed Hernandez and another foreign pitcher, Owen White, during the offseason to replace their top two starters from a season ago, Cody Ponce and Ryan Weiss, both of whom signed with major league clubs. While White has mostly held his own, with a 5-5 record and a 3.09 ERA, Hernandez fell short of expectations.

The Eagles have lost all three games following the midseason break, and with a record of 40 wins, 43 losses and 2 ties, they trail the Doosan Bears by 3 1/2 games for the fifth and final postseason spot.

The Eagles were the runners-up to the LG Twins in the Korean Series last year.





Yonhap