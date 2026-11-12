Shooter Yang Ji-in defends title with world record at 2026 ISSF championship

Yang Ji-in cheers after setting the world record and claiming her second consecutive title at the 2026 International Shooting Sport Federation World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 10. KOREA SHOOTING FEDERATION

The Olympic gold medalist scored 44 in the final to win by one point after hitting her last 15 shots in a row.

Olympic champion shooter Yang Ji-in defended her world title in the women’s 25-meter pistol with a world-record score in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, hitting her last 15 shots in a row to overtake Vietnam’s Trinh Thu Vinh.

The 23-year-old scored 44 in the final of the 2026 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship, one point ahead of Thu Vinh's 43. The number beats the previous world record of 43, set by India’s Esha Singh at the Munich World Cup in May.

Yang went into the final in fifth place after scoring 588 in qualification. She trailed Thu Vinh through the seventh series, then hit all 15 of her shots from the eighth series through the 10th to win. The final uses a rapid-fire format, with each target appearing for three seconds, and a shot counting as a hit only if it scores 10.2 or higher.

Yang won both the individual and team events at last year’s world championship in Cairo, making this her second straight individual world title. The win also earned Korea a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Quota places go to the country, not to the shooter who wins them.

The world title makes up for a costly mistake two months ago at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 last month, where the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist failed to fire a shot in time during qualification and the zero she received cost her a medal.

“I was really envious when an unofficial world record was set at a domestic competition, so I’m happy to have done it myself,” Yang said after the games. Yang’s 44 matched the score Ko Eun shot at the National Sports Festival in October, which went into the books only as an unofficial world record because the event is not sanctioned by the ISSF.

“I’ll do my best to make sure I’m the one who goes to the Los Angelese Olympics, not another athlete," Yang added.

Yang also won silver in the women’s 25-meter pistol team event with Oh Ye-jin and Nam Da-jung. The three scored a combined 1,748 points, behind India’s 1,761.





BY PARK LIN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]