Shoddy bus arrangements strike again at Asian Games as men’s basketball team misses prefinal practice

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Seong Seung-min wins Korea’s first Asian Games gold in women’s modern pentathlon
Seong Seung-min claimed the women’s modern pentathlon title, becoming the first Korean woman to win the event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
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Cyclist Shin Ji-eun wins Korea’s first medal at Asian Games
Shin Ji-eun won bronze in the women’s individual road time trial on the opening weekend of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
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Women's handball team starts off strong by trouncing Hong Kong at Asian Games
South Korea's women's handball team overwhelmed Hong Kong 48-16 in its Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 opener, as it works toward a likely gold-medal showdown with rival Japan.
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Lee Jun-suk secures Korea's first Asian Games teqball medal by reaching final
Lee overcame Kuwait's Zaid Eidan in the semis at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, guaranteeing Korea no worse than silver in its teqball debut.