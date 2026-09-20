Seong Seung-min wins Korea’s first Asian Games gold in women’s modern pentathlon

Korea’s Seong Seung-min celebrates winning gold at the women’s modern pentathlon final held at the Anjo Sports Park in Aichi, Japan, on Sept. 20. NEWS1

Seong Seung-min claimed the women’s modern pentathlon title, becoming the first Korean woman to win the event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Seong Seung-min won Korea’s first gold medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in the women's modern pentathlon, ending the country's wait for a women’s individual gold in the event.

Seong finished first in the women’s modern pentathlon final at Anjo Sports Park in Aichi, Japan, on Sunday. She opened the competition by finishing first in fencing with 250 points, then took the overall lead after placing fourth in the obstacle course with 350 points and seventh in swimming with 295.

That put Seong first off the line in the laser run, the final event combining running and shooting.

She held off a strong challenge from Chinese athletes in second through fifth place throughout the race and maintained her lead to the finish. Seong threw both arms into the air in celebration immediately after crossing the line.

The world No. 2, who entered the Games as the top seed, dominated the competition. Seong advanced from the 33-athlete individual event’s semifinals with the second-best overall result before finishing first among the nine athletes who reached the final.

Cyclist Shin Ji-eun had earlier claimed Korea’s first medal of the Games with bronze in the women’s individual time trial event, but Seong delivered the delegation its first gold.

Korea’s Seong Seung-min competes in the laser run during the women’s modern pentathlon final at Anjo Sports Park in Aichi, Japan, on Sept. 20. YONHAP

Seong also became the first Korean woman to win an individual modern pentathlon title at the Asian Games.

Korean women had reached the modern pentathlon podium at each of the past three Asian Games but never won the event. Yang Soo-jin took silver at the 2014 Incheon Games, followed by Kim Se-hee at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games and Kim Sun-woo at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Modern pentathlon ranks athletes based on their results in fencing, swimming and the obstacle course, which determine staggered starting times for the laser run. The order in which athletes cross the finish line in the laser run then determines the medals.

Success requires athletes to perform at a high level across all five disciplines. In preparation for the Asian Games, the modern pentathlon national team trained every day from 5:30 a.m. until late at night.

Korea’s Seong Seung-min jumps over an obstacle during the women’s modern pentathlon final at Anjo Sports Park in Aichi, Japan, on Sept. 20. YONHAP

The event has also undergone a major change. Equestrian show jumping, which had repeatedly drawn controversy over variables involving horses, was dropped after the 2024 Paris Olympics and replaced with the obstacle course.

Seong had already established herself among the world’s best at the Paris Olympics, where she became the first Asian woman to win an Olympic medal in modern pentathlon with bronze. But the introduction of the new discipline made her start from scratch as she worked to master the obstacle course.

Seong quietly endured more than 60 hours of intensive training a week alongside her national team teammates. Her gold at the first Asian Games to feature the obstacle course reaffirmed her standing among the world’s best.





BY SONG JI-HOON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]