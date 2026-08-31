Seo Chang-wan’s world bronze lifts Korea’s pentathlon hopes before next Asian Games

Seo Chang-wan crosses the final line of the laser run, which was the last event of the modern pentathlon, at the final of the men's individual event at the UIPM 2026 Pentathlon World Championships in Guiyang, China, on Aug. 30. KOREA MODERN PENTATHLON FEDERATION

Seo claimed his first individual World Championships medal in China after helping Korea win mixed relay gold.

Seo Chang-wan won bronze in the men's individual event at the UIPM 2026 Pentathlon World Championships in Guiyang, China, on Sunday, earning his first individual medal at the competition. It also boosted expectations ahead of next month's Asian Games.

Seo finished with 1,576 points across fencing, obstacle course racing, swimming and the laser run, placing third behind Czechia's Matej Lukes — who won gold with 1,586 points — and Russia's Egor Gromadskii, who took silver with 1,581 points.

The modern pentathlon encompasses five skills — fencing, swimming, obstacle course racing, laser-pistol shooting and cross-country running — across four events, with shooting and running tested together in the laser run.

It marked Seo's first individual podium finish at the World Championships, which is considered the sport's most prestigious international competition after the Olympics.

Seo had already won gold in the mixed relay alongside Seong Seung-min earlier in the competition. With his individual bronze, Seo had a hand in both of Korea's medals at the championships — one gold and one bronze.

The results further cemented Seo's standing among the world's top male pentathletes and as one of Asia's leading competitors ahead of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan next month.

Seo began the individual final with 238 points in fencing, putting him third overall. He remained in third after scoring 376 points in obstacle course racing — seventh-best in the field — and 321 points in swimming, also seventh-best, which was his strongest discipline.

Seo Chang-wan participates in the fencing event in the final of the men's individual event at the UIPM 2026 Pentathlon World Championships in Guiyang, China, on Aug. 30. KOREA MODERN PENTATHLON FEDERATION

Starting the laser run in third, Seo completed the event in 10 minutes, 59.01 seconds for 641 points and crossed the finish line third overall. He held off a late challenge from world No. 1 Moutaz Mohamed of Egypt, who finished fourth.

In the women's individual final, Seong finished 13th with 1,434 points after previously winning the mixed relay gold with Seo. Hungary's Blanka Guzi won the women's individual title with 1,485 points.

Korea finished the world championships with one gold and one bronze, raising expectations for the Asian Games next month.

The Korean delegation will aim for 40 to 45 gold medals and a third-place finish overall at the Asian Games. Modern pentathlon events will take place from Sept. 16 to 18, with the finals scheduled for Sept. 20.





BY SONG JI-HOON [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]