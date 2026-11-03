Saudi Arabia's Asian Cup pushed back nearly a year due to security situation in Middle East

John Dykes, left, and Fatma Fahad host the final draw for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 at Qasr Salwa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 9. The AFC has since pushed the tournament back to December 2027. AP/YONHAP

The Asian Cup, originally scheduled to run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, 2027, will now take place from Dec. 23, 2027, to Jan. 21, 2028.

The AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 has been pushed back by nearly a year just two months before kickoff due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

The tournament, originally scheduled to run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, 2027, will now take place from Dec. 23, 2027, to Jan. 21, 2028, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on its website on Tuesday.

The AFC finalized the decision after close consultation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

The Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup approved the new dates “in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions,” the AFC said in a statement.

The exceptional circumstances “[make] the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders,” the confederation added.

FIFA must still approve the new dates.

The AFC commended SAFF and the LOC “for their commitment to delivering a world-class tournament for the Continent’s players and fans.” It also pledged to keep working closely with the LOC, participating member associations and sponsors and broadcast and commercial partners while minimizing “the impact of the postponement.”

Saudi Arabia was to stage the tournament in three cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar. But Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched a string of attacks on the kingdom, namely strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The attacks had cast doubt on whether the tournament could take place as scheduled.

A large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 19. REUTERS/YONHAP

The AFC initially planned to keep preparing for the tournament while monitoring the situation until the end of November, but unable to guarantee the safety of players and fans, it decided to postpone the Asian Cup.

At FIFA’s request, the AFC is moving the men’s Asian Cup to even-numbered years starting from 2032; a tournament that lasts into 2028 fits that plan.

Several other events scheduled in Saudi Arabia have already been postponed or canceled. The Asian Tour postponed the PIF Saudi International golf tournament indefinitely, and FIFA put off its FIFAe Finals esports event in Jeddah.

The Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition was moved to December, and the Union Cycliste Internationale canceled a qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The new dates could also affect the future of Robert Moreno, Korea’s Spanish interim manager, whose contract ends later this month. With the Asian Cup fast approaching, Moreno had been expected to have his contract extended.





BY PARK LIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]