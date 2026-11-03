Samsung's sports dynasty stirs again with smarter spending, new managers

After triumphant reigns in baseball, football, basketball and volleyball gave way to catastrophe, the conglomerate's clubs are storming to comebacks.

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(대구=뉴스1) 박지혜 기자 = 1일 오후 대구 삼성라이온즈파크에서 열린 프로야구 2026 신한 SOL KBO 포스트시즌 플레이오프 5차전 KIA 타이거즈와 삼성 라이온즈의 경기에서 한국시리즈 진출을 확정 지은 삼성 선수들이 기쁨을 나누고 있다. 2026.11.1/뉴스1
Samsung Lions players celebrate reaching the Korean Series after defeating the Kia Tigers in Game 5 of the second round of playoffs at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Nov. 1.

Three years after hitting rock bottom, Samsung's professional sports teams are mounting comebacks after years of struggles.

In the summer of 2023, all four of Samsung's professional sports teams sank to the bottom of their respective leagues. The Samsung Lions fell to 10th place in the KBO and Suwon Samsung Bluewings to 12th in the K League 1, while the Seoul Samsung Thunders basketball team and the Daejeon Samsung Bluefangs volleyball team finished 10th and seventh, respectively.

But this fall, Samsung's sports teams are roaring back to life. The Lions, which have not won a championship since 2014, are in the Korean Series. The Bluewings, relegated to the second division in 2023, are leading the league and closing in on both the K League 2 title and promotion to the top flight.

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In basketball and volleyball, the fresh seasons have started with a bang. The Thunders sit alone atop the standings with nine wins and one loss since the Korean Basketball League (KBL) season began in October. The team's strong start stands in stark contrast to its struggles over the past five seasons, when it finished last every year.

The Bluefangs, which failed to reach the postseason for eight straight seasons, also opened their season on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over the Uijeongbu KB Insurance Stars.

There was a time when four clubs were known as the "Samsung dynasty."

The Lions won four consecutive Korean Series titles from 2011 to 2014, finishing atop both the regular season standings and the postseason each year. The Bluefangs claimed seven straight volleyball championships beginning in 2007.

It was the height of a "win-now" strategy built on massive investments to recruit star players, reflecting the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee's philosophy of striving to be No. 1.

2007.01.10. 수원=이영목기자 ymlee@ilgan.co.kr10일 수원월드컵경기장서 안정환이 수원 삼성 블루윙즈와 입단식서 배번 10번의 유니폼을 차범근 감독과 안기헌 단장과 함께 들고 취재진에게 포즈를 취하고 있다.
2002 World Cup hero Ahn Jung-hwan, center, poses with his No. 10 Suwon Samsung Bluewings jersey alongside then-manager Cha Bum-kun, left, and club administrator Ahn Ki-heon in 2007. With such star power, the Bluewings were once nicknamed "Real Samsung," a nod to Spanish football titan Real Madrid.

Samsung also sponsored the English Premier League club Chelsea for a decade beginning in 2005. But the company's approach to sports investment gradually shifted as its brand became well-known globally, reducing the incentive to invest heavily in sports. Chronic financial losses in Korea's domestic sports industry also added pressure.

Between 2014 and 2016, management of Samsung's sports teams was consolidated under Cheil Worldwide, leading to reduced investment. The company disbanded its tennis and rugby teams in 2015, and its professional sports clubs entered a prolonged period of decline.

The teams then began restructuring operations around financial self-sufficiency, efficiency and more strategic investment, an approach that aligns with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong's management philosophy of focusing resources on key priorities and pursuing practical results.

2011년 삼성과 LG 경기가 열린 잠실구장을 찾은 이재용 사장. 연합뉴스
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, then-president of the company, greets Samsung Lions players during a game against LG Twins in 2011.

Rather than spending indiscriminately on star players, the clubs concentrated on strengthening their rosters where needed and recruiting accomplished managers capable of overhauling their systems.

The Bluewings have been charging ahead under tactically astute manager Lee Jung-hyo, who took the helm in December of last year.

Earlier this year, he expressed his ambition, saying, "I want to make the head of the world's leading company [Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong] come to one of our home games."

프로축구 이정효 수원 삼성 감독이 22일 경기도 수원 삼성 블루윙즈 클럽하우스에서 중앙일보와 인터뷰 하고 있다. 김종호 기자 20260522
Suwon Samsung Bluewings manager Lee Jung-hyo poses for a photo during an interview at the club’s training center in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on May 22.

The Thunders have shaken up the basketball court with coach Kim Sang-sik, appointed to the position in July. His signature motion offense, a system built around constant player movement, has been helping the team.

The Lions have also regained their status as one of Korean baseball's traditional powerhouses under manager Park Jin-man.

The Bluefangs, meanwhile, have embarked on a rebuilding effort by appointing Finnish manager Tommi Tiilikainen in March. He previously led the Incheon Korean Air Jumbos to three championships and is known for his expertise in data analysis.


BY PARK LIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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