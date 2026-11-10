Samsung's Koo wins it all — then apologizes for taking so long

Samsung Lions captain Koo Ja-wook celebrates after hitting a game-tying RBI double with two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the third inning during Game 5 of the 2026 Korean Series against the KT Wiz at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Nov. 8. YONHAP

Korean Series MVP Koo Ja-wook thanked Samsung Lions fans in a handwritten letter after helping deliver the club’s first title in 12 years.

After 12 long years, Samsung Lions finally won the KBO crown, taking the 2026 Korean Series in five games. But the first thought captain Koo Ja-wook had was an apology to the team's fans.

“I'm truly sorry to Samsung fans,” the 33-year-old said in a handwritten letter he posted on his Instagram on Monday night, a day after Samsung's Korean Series victory. “You've supported me every single day, yet I made you wait 12 years for just one championship trophy. Still, I'm so relieved that I was finally able to bring you a title.”

The Samsung Lions won the Korean Series on Sunday, routing the KT Wiz 12-1 in Game 5 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park to take the best-of-seven series 4-1. It is the ninth championship in the club’s history.

Still overwhelmed by the victory, Koo opened the letter by sharing how he felt and wanted to put his emotions into words while the moment was still fresh.

“I feel like I've been living in a dream that I haven't woken up from since yesterday morning,” Koo said. “I was worried I might never get another chance to write a letter like this, so I picked up my pen without putting it off.”

“Over the past decade or so, I've had three chances. The first ended in disappointment, and the second left me frustrated with myself,” Koo wrote. “This time, I played with the determination to reach first base on my own two feet, even if it meant getting injured again.”

Koo was named MVP of the 2026 Korean Series after batting .500 with 10 hits in 20 at-bats despite playing through a left hamstring injury.

Koo made his first-team debut in 2015, the year after Samsung completed a run of four consecutive Korean Series titles from 2011 to 2014 that established the so-called Samsung dynasty.

Samsung Lions captain Koo Ja-wook celebrates after being named MVP of the 2026 Korean Series following his team's championship-clinching victory over the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Nov. 8. YONHAP

He reached the Korean Series in his rookie season but had to settle for a runner-up finish, despite winning Rookie of the Year honors. In 2024, he was unable to play a single game in the championship series because of an injury.

This year, Koo once again entered the Korean Series with a hamstring injury but battled through the pain to help Samsung capture its first championship in 12 years.

“I was scared of getting injured again, especially when I thought about next season,” Koo said. “But knowing how much the fans supported us and how desperately my teammates wanted to win helped me overcome that fear.”

“I thought this might be my last chance to experience something like this while wearing the blue uniform,” he added, referring to Samsung’s team color. “More than anything, I wanted to give Samsung fans, who have supported us so passionately, the gift of a championship.”

Samsung Lions captain Koo Ja-wook, right, slides safely into home plate in the bottom of the fifth inning during Game 5 of the 2026 Korean Series against the KT Wiz at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Nov. 8. NEWS1

Koo admitted that he had long struggled with the thought that his arrival might have coincided with the end of the Samsung dynasty.

“There were times when I felt upset and sad, wondering whether I was somehow responsible for bringing the Samsung dynasty to an end,” he wrote. “That thought was always somewhere in the back of my mind.”

“But I'm happy that, as of Nov. 8, 2026, I can finally let go of some of those feelings.”

Koo ended the letter by describing the championship as the most moving moment of his life.

“I've never experienced anything so moving in my life,” he wrote. “It was the most emotional day I've ever had. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me write the most brilliant chapter of my life. I love you all.”

Samsung Lions captain Koo Ja-wook roars in celebration after scoring on an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning during Game 5 of the 2026 Korean Series against the KT Wiz at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Nov. 8. YONHAP

Koo became a free agent when the season ended, and has drawn interest from several clubs.

“Koo is the kind of player who can transform a team,” a source from a KBO club said.

Several teams are reportedly considering pursuing the veteran outfielder, but Samsung manager Park Jin-man expressed confidence that Koo would remain with the Lions.

“Samsung blood runs through their veins, so they will be wearing the Samsung uniform next year too,” Park said, referring to Koo and pitcher Won Tae-in, another free agent who is considered one of the top pitchers on the market.

Koo has also indicated a strong desire to stay with Samsung.

“Before the postseason, the [team] president told us to just win the title,” Koo said “We won, so I think the president will come with a good contract in hand.”





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



