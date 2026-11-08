Samsung Lions rout KT Wiz to win first Korean Series since 2014

The Samsung Lions lift the trophy after beating the KT Wiz 12-1 in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8 to win their first title in 12 years. YONHAP

An eight-run fifth inning carried the Lions past the KT Wiz 12-1 in Game 5 in Daegu, completing a 4-1 series win after they dropped the opener.

The Samsung Lions won the Korean Series for the first time in 12 years on Sunday, routing the KT Wiz 12-1 in Game 5 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park to take the best-of-seven series 4-1. It is the ninth championship in the club’s history.

Samsung, which lost the opener in Suwon before winning four on the trot, settled the clincher with an eight-run fifth inning, helped by two errors from KT’s shortstop. Chris Paddack, an American right-hander who has been one of Samsung’s starters, then came out of the bullpen and retired all 12 batters he faced.

Samsung Lions pitcher Won Tae-in pitches in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8. YONHAP KT Wiz pitcher Davis Daniel throws in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8. YONHAP

The title is the first as a manager for Park Jin-man, who was the series MVP as Samsung’s shortstop when the Lions won in 2006.

KT, needing a win to force a Game 6 in Suwon, took the lead in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by outfielder Jang Jin-hyuk. Samsung answered with three runs in the bottom half, with first baseman Lewin Díaz singling in the go-ahead run.

Samsung Lions infielder Kim Young-woong bats in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8. YONHAP

In the fifth, Samsung sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs, six of them unearned. KT shortstop Kwon Dong-jin, making his first start of the series, bobbled a grounder that let the inning’s first hitter reach base, then couldn’t hold a throw at second base on what should have been a routine out, and two runs scored. Outfielder Kim Ji-chan capped the inning with a two-run triple to the deepest part of the park.

Won Tae-in, a Daegu native and Samsung’s longtime ace, held KT to one run over five innings in his first start of the postseason. He had spent the playoffs in relief while the club’s closer was injured. Third baseman Kim Young-woong had four hits and three RBIs.

Despite the celebrations for Samsung, the result was somewhat overshadowed by an unfortunate accident in the eighth inning, when a ground ball took an awkward bounce and struck KT shortstop Kwon in the face. He was taken from the field in an ambulance, and the stadium was subdued until the final out in the ninth. There was no immediate word on his condition.

That final out was KT captain Jang Sung-woo, who came on as a pinch hitter to finish the series and struck out looking. The Lions gathered on the mound as “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King” played over the stadium speakers.

The Samsung Lions player celebrate around the mound after winning the 2026 Korean Series in Game 5 over the KT Wiz at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8. YONHAP

The series had opened in Suwon on Tuesday with a game that nearly got away from KT. The Wiz led 8-0 after six innings, then Samsung scored seven runs in the seventh and eighth, and KT’s closer, Park Yeong-hyun, had to strike out the side in the ninth to save an 8-7 win. The next night, Samsung won 3-2 in 12 innings when KT’s veteran first baseman Kim Hyun-soo couldn’t hold a throw at first and then fumbled the ball, allowing Díaz to score.

Samsung Lions stalwart outfielder Choi Hyoung-woo celebrates an RBI in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8. YONHAP

In Daegu, Ariel Jurado, Samsung’s Panamanian ace, held KT to one run over seven innings in a 5-1 Lions win on Friday. That momentum continued to build on Saturday, when Samsung scored six runs in the first inning and won 10-5.

Samsung Lions lead-off hitter Kim Ji-chan celebrates after scoring in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8. YONHAP

KT entered the series as the favorites. They had won the regular season pennant with a club-record 90 victories, advancing straight to the Korean Series with three weeks of rest. But those three weeks seemed to have the opposite effect, and the entire lineup struggled at the plate throughout.

Injuries forced several regulars, including leadoff hitter Choi Won-jun and third baseman Heo Kyoung-min, to miss some starts. For Sunday’s elimination game, KT manager Lee Kang-chul benched Ahn Hyun-min, the league’s Rookie of the Year last season, who had just two hits in 15 at-bats in the series and had misplayed a fly ball that led to three runs in Game 4.

On the other side of the lineup, Samsung’s catcher, Kang Min-ho, 41, played through an injury to his side throughout the postseason, staying behind the plate to keep the pitchers grounded even though he couldn’t really swing the bat. The title, coming 22 years after he debuted with the Lotte Giants, is the first of his career.





BY JIM BULLEY [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]