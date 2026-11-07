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Samsung Lions pull ahead of KT Wiz 3-1 in Korean Series — as it happened

The Daegu club put on a convincing performance for a 10-5 win, putting them only one win away from clinching the 2026 title.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
THOMAS MCCARTHY
THOMAS MCCARTHY SENIOR EDITOR
Published Modified
Samsung Lions players celebrate extending their lead over the KT Wiz to 3-1 in the best-of-seven Korean Series with a 10-5 demolition in Daegu on Nov. 7.

KT Lineup

PITCHER

Ju Kwon

HITTERS

Choi Won-jun

Jang Jin-hyuk

Ahn Hyun-min

Sam Hilliard

Kim Hyun-soo

Oh Yoon-suk

Kwon Dong-jin

Han Seung-taek

Ryu Hyun-in

Samsung Lineup

PITCHER

Lee Seung-min

HITTERS

Kim Ji-chan

Park Seung-kyu

Koo Ja-wook

Kim Seong-yoon

Lewin Diaz

Jeon Byeong-woo

Lee Jae-hyeon

Kim Sang-jun

Kang Min-ho

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