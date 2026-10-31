Samsung Lions, Kia Tigers set for Game 5 showdown in KBO playoffs

Read more
-
Tigers beat Lions to stave off KBO postseason elimination
Kia rallied past Samsung 4-2 after defensive errors to level the best-of-five series at two games apiece.
-
Facing KBO postseason elimination, Tigers move up sluggers in new-look lineup
The Kia Tigers moved Kim Do-yeong, Harold Castro and Na Sung-bum up in the lineup as they fight elimination against the Samsung Lions in the KBO postseason.
-
Lions', Tigers' aces to face off again in postseason elimination game
For the elimination game, the Samsung Lions will turn to Chris Paddack, while the Kia Tigers will put James Naile on the mound.
-
Right-handers going toe-to-toe in pivotal KBO postseason game
The Tigers and Lions turn to right-handers Keisho Shirakawa and Choi Won-tae as their tied playoff series shifts to Gwangju.