Samsung Lions beat KT Wiz to lead the Korean Series 2-1 — as it happened

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Wiz lose 2 regulars to injuries in Korean Series game
KT Wiz welcome back Kim Sang-su but lose Choi Won-jun and Heo Kyoung-min from the starting lineup for Korean Series Game 3.
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Samsung skipper says he's not concerned about player fatigue despite compressed postseason schedule
Lions manager Park Jin-man said his players remain unfazed by a grueling postseason as they return home tied 1-1 with KT Wiz, cited “awesome” clubhouse vibe.
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Ringless after 24 seasons, KT’s Woo Kyu-min finally pitches in the Korean Series
Veteran pitcher Woo Kyu-min, who joined the KBO back in 2003, made his Korean Series debut in a Game 2 loss to Samsung.
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No ticket, no problem: Korean Series fans pack pubs and a virtual ballpark
The venues offer a gamelike experience for throngs who couldn't get into the stands, but that enthusiasm is opening the door to exorbitant scalping prices.