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Samsung Lions beat KT Wiz to lead the Korean Series 2-1 — as it happened

Playing the first of three at home, the Daegu side pounded through the innings for a rapid-paced 5-1 win over a Suwon side that never found its stride.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
THOMAS MCCARTHY
THOMAS MCCARTHY SENIOR EDITOR
Published Modified
Samsung Lions players celebrate on the mound after beating the KT Wiz in Game 3 of the Korean Series at the Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 6.

KT Lineup

PITCHER

Bae Jae-seong

HITTERS

Kim Min-hyuck

Ahn Hyun-min

Kim Hyun-soo

Sam Hilliard

Jang Sung-woo

Kim Sang-su

Han Seung-taek

Choi Won-jun

Lee Jeong-hun

Samsung Lineup

PITCHER

Kim Tae-hoon

HITTERS

Kim Ji-chan

Kim Seong-yoon

Koo Ja-wook

Park Seung-kyu

Lewin Diaz

Kim Young-woong

Lee Jae-hyeon

Kim Sang-jun

Kang Min-ho

live kbo baseball kt wiz korean series sports samsung lions

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