Samsung, Kia set for home run showdown in second round of KBO playoffs

Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong hits a grand slam against the LG Twins in Game 3 of the first round of the KBO playoffs at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 20. NEWS1

The Lions and Tigers open their best-of-five KBO second-round series Sunday, with sluggers Kim Do-yeong and Koo Ja-wook in focus.

The stage is set for an autumn slugfest as two of KBO's most storied clubs — the Samsung Lions and Kia Tigers — prepare to face off in the second round of the playoffs starting Sunday.

The Lions finished second in the regular season to secure a direct berth in the second round and awaited its opponent. Kia swept the LG Twins in three straight games in the first round to advance.

In the best-of-five series, Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, will take place at Daegu Samsung Lions Park, a stadium known as a haven for power hitters.

The stadium opened in 2016 and measures 122.5 meters (402 feet) from home plate to the center-field fence and 99.5 meters down both foul lines. Those distances are second only to those at Seoul's Jamsil Baseball Stadium, which measures 125 meters to center field and 100 meters down the lines.

But its octagonal outfield wall, rather than a traditional fan-shaped design, creates shorter distances to the left-center and right-center field fences than at other stadiums. The park is so favorable to home runs that fans coined the term “Lions Park home run” to describe hits that would clear the fence there but not at other ballparks.

Samsung has long capitalized on its home stadium's characteristics to build a reputation as a powerhouse at the plate. But whether its big hitters can deliver in the upcoming playoffs remains uncertain, with Kia preparing to counter with superstar Kim Do-yeong, who dominated the first round.

Kia Tigers' Kim Do-yeong rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam with one out in the top of the second inning against the LG Twins in Game 3 of the first round of the KBO playoffs at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 20. YONHAP

Kim led the regular season with 45 home runs. He also powered Kia through the first round with a go-ahead solo homer and a two-run insurance shot in Game 1, followed by a grand slam that helped seal Game 3.

Kim hit nine home runs against Samsung this season, his highest total against any opponent. Four happened at the Daegu Samsung Lions Park, his most at any away-stadium.

Kia has also been encouraged by the resurgence of Na Sung-bum, who broke out of a prolonged batting slump with two home runs in Game 3 of the first round.

“Kim Do-yeong has shown why he's a superstar even in the postseason,” Samsung manager Park Jin-man said after Kia was confirmed as the team's second-round opponent. “We've also prepared well and have what it takes to handle him. All we need to do is win.”

Samsung Lions hitter Koo Ja-wook follows through on a swing against the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field on Aug. 11. YONHAP

Samsung has plenty of firepower of its own.

Koo Ja-wook, this season's batting champion with a .371 average, is expected to return for the second round after recovering from a hamstring injury. Koo was sidelined late last month, but recently went 1-for-3 in an intrasquad practice game as he worked his way back into form.

Choi Hyoung-woo, the oldest active hitter in the KBO and a longtime leader of Kia's lineup until last year, is another player to watch. He will make his first postseason appearance since returning to his former team, Samsung. Choi brings experience and a reputation for delivering in crucial moments, raising expectations among fans.

“He's an incredible veteran, but there's no room for sentiment in competition,” Kia's Na Sung-bum said of Choi. “Hyoung-woo will do his best at the plate, but I'm confident our pitchers will come through and shut him down when it matters most.”





BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



