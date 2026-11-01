Samsung headed to Korean Series as Tigers fall prey to Lions in Game 5

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KBO calls on MLB to post Eagles' hitter Roh Si-hwan
The Korean league has officially requested MLB to post the Hanwha Eagles slugger and 2023 MVP runner-up for a 30-day negotiation window.
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Tigers beat Lions to stave off KBO postseason elimination
Kia rallied past Samsung 4-2 after defensive errors to level the best-of-five series at two games apiece.
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Samsung Lions, Kia Tigers set for Game 5 showdown in KBO playoffs
Samsung’s Ariel Jurado and Kia’s Adam Oller will face off again Sunday, with the Korean Series berth on the line in Daegu.
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Facing KBO postseason elimination, Tigers move up sluggers in new-look lineup
The Kia Tigers moved Kim Do-yeong, Harold Castro and Na Sung-bum up in the lineup as they fight elimination against the Samsung Lions in the KBO postseason.