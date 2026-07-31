Ryu in tie for 2nd after opening round as she chases third straight major

LPGA golfer Ryu Hae-ran, winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship, speaks at a press conference at the Conrad Seoul hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 16. YONHAP

The Korean golfer shot a five-under 66 to sit just two strokes back of leader Jeeno Thitikul in Britain.

Ryu Hae-ran is off to a strong start in her pursuit of a third straight LPGA major title.

Ryu, the world No. 3, shot a five-under 66 in the opening round of the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in Lytham St Annes, Britain, on Thursday. The Korean golfer had six birdies and one bogey to sit tied for second place with Shiho Kuwaki of Japan.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand leads the tournament after a bogey-free 64.

Ryu is trying to become just the fifth LPGA player to win three majors in one season, having already captured the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June and the Amundi Evian Championship earlier this month.

She is also looking to become the first player to win three LPGA majors in a row since fellow Korean Park In-bee in 2013.

Ryu opened thetournament with a birdie on the par-3 first and collected three more birdies on the front nine. She rode the par train for seven holes before bogeying the par-4 15th. Ryu then recovered to birdie the very next hole and finished with her sixth birdie of the day at the par-4 18th.

“Honestly, this was a really difficult round,” Ryu said afterward. “With so many bunkers on this course, I didn't hit my drive that much, but I still ended up in three bunkers. I made just one bogey, and so it was a good day in that sense. I think I will have to stay careful over the next three days.”

Ryu said hard and undulating fairways make it difficult for her to predict where her tee shots will end up.

Ryu Hae-ran hits on the fourth hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, on June 28. AP/YONHAP

“Since I am teeing off in the afternoon tomorrow, it will probably be windier,” Ryu said. “I will have to accept my situation.”

Ryu, who had not won a major before this year's breakthrough, said her recent hot streak has helped her with the mental side of the game.

“I have become calmer and I am not overthinking as much,” the 25-year-old said. “I am now able to keep things simple, instead of worrying about where things may go wrong. Maybe because of that, my scores have improved.”

Ryu is the only Korean in the top 10 after the opening round. Three players from the country are tied for 17th at one-under 70, including 18-year-old amateur Yang Yun-seo.

Nelly Korda, world No. 1 who won the season's first two majors before Ryu went on a run, shot a two-over 73 to find herself tied for 53rd.





Yonhap