Ryu Hae-ran wins second straight major title at Amundi Evian Championship

Ryu Hae-ran celebrates with her trophy after winning the Amundi Evian Championship on July 12. AP/YONHAP

After her final-round lead evaporated, the Korean golfer came back to win a playoff over Brooke Henderson, securing back-to-back LPGA majors in the process.

Ryu Hae-ran won her second straight LPGA major title at the Amundi Evian Championship on Sunday, defeating Brooke Henderson in a playoff after carding an even-par 71 to finish at 19-under-par.

The victory gave Ryu back-to-back major titles after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month.

After collecting a $1.95 million winner's prize at the Women's PGA Championship — the largest in women's golf history — Ryu earned another $1.4 million from the Amundi Evian Championship at France, which carried a total purse of $9.1 million.

GoogleAdmanager-KJD

The victory was Ryu's fifth LPGA Tour title and second major championship. With the victory, Ryu matched world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States with two major titles this season.

Ryu entered the final round after tying the lowest round ever recorded in a men's or women's major with a 60 on Saturday.

"After winning my first major, I feel much calmer and I've started enjoying golf more," Ryu said. "The final round won't be exactly like today but I hope I can maintain a similar rhythm."

But the final round unfolded very differently.

Through the first three rounds, Ryu had focused only on each shot rather than her score. After checking her scorecard with her caddie following Saturday's round, she expressed surprise, saying, "Oh my God, I shot 11-under-par today. I can't believe it."

With a second consecutive major title at stake, it was difficult for her to ignore the leaderboard.

Ryu Hae-ran plays on the 18th hole during the Amundi Evian Championship on July 12. AP/YONHAP

After making nine birdies and an eagle in the previous round, Ryu failed to make a birdie through her first 17 holes Sunday as her putter cooled off.

"Yesterday, she maintained perfect balance after impact," Spotv commentator Ko Deok-ho said. "Today, perhaps because she wanted the title so badly, her body has been moving slightly after impact."

Ryu teed off in the final group with a three-shot lead over Akie Iwai and a seven-shot advantage over Henderson.

Iwai, considered Ryu's closest challenger, opened with a bogey at the first hole and a double bogey at the third, allowing Ryu to maintain a comfortable four-shot lead through six holes. Henderson also remained six strokes back, making the final round appear all but decided.

But the momentum shifted at the par-5 seventh.

Henderson holed an eagle putt from about seven meters (23 feet), trimming the deficit. But Ryu still held a four-shot lead and appeared firmly in control.

Henderson aced the par-3 eighth when her tee shot dropped into the cup for another eagle. But Ryu watched her tee shot land near the flag before rolling off the green, leading to a bogey.

Brooke Henderson, left, looks on as Ryu Hae-ran scores to win the Amundi Evian Championship on July 12. AP/YONHAP

In the space of two holes, Ryu's lead was cut to a single stroke and the tournament turned into a three-way battle among Ryu, Iwai and Henderson.

The drama reached its peak at the par-5 18th, which features water guarding the front of the green.

Ryu and Iwai, who shared the lead, both drove left and reached the green in three shots, while Henderson, one stroke back, reached the green in two.

Facing the longest birdie attempt of the three from about four meters, Ryu rolled in the putt for her first birdie of the day despite struggling on the greens throughout the round.

Henderson answered by converting her eagle putt to force a playoff, while Iwai dropped out of contention.

On the first playoff hole, Ryu reached the green in two and converted a birdie putt, while Henderson made par.

After going birdie-less through the first 17 holes, Ryu finished with back-to-back birdies on the 18th hole and the opening playoff hole to secure the title.

Henderson had erased a seven-shot deficit with three eagles, including a hole-in-one, but fell one shot short in the playoff.

Ryu also won the Amundi Evian Juniors Cup in 2015. She recalled that she had wondered if she would ever win the professional tournament. Eleven years later, she fulfilled that dream.

"I didn't have a single major title and now I suddenly have two," Ryu said. "I still can't believe it."

Im Jin-hee finished tied for fourth at 15-under-par, while Lee So-mi tied for 10th at 11-under-par.





BY SUNG HO-JUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



