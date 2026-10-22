Ryu Hae-ran one shot off lead after opening of BMW Ladies Championship

Ryu Hae-ran speaks at the Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on Oct. 21. YONHAP

The world No. 3 carded a bogey-free 67, one shot behind the leaders at the LPGA tournament's stop in Haenam.

World No. 3 Ryu Hae-ran put herself in early contention at the LPGA Tour event in her native Korea on Thursday.

Ryu shot a bogey-free round of five-under 67 to begin the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam in the Jeonnam-Gwangju region. She is tied for third place with three other players and sits one stroke behind the two co-leaders, Karis Davidson of Australia and Yuri Yoshida of Japan.

Ryu collected three birdies on the front nine and two more on the back nine at the par-72 course that played 6,549 yards in the first round.

Ryu, who won two majors earlier this season, is the highest-ranked player in the field this week.

Kim Hyo-joo, sixth in the world rankings, is in a nine-way tie for eighth place at three-under 69. The group includes English star Lottie Woad, seventh in the world rankings, and Korean veteran Amy Yang.

Defending champion Kim Sei-young shot an even-par 72 to tie for 40th. She started her round with three consecutive bogeys but birdied the eighth, ninth and 17th.

The field also includes 15 players from the Korea LPGA Tour. Kim Min-sol, a rookie sensation who leads the domestic circuit in money this year, carded a two-under 70 to tie for 18th. The 20-year-old made five birdies against three bogeys.

Seo Kyo-rim, a fellow 20-year-old who leads the Korea LPGA Tour in the Player of the Year points, put up a 72 with five birdies and five bogeys.





Yonhap