Ryu Hae-ran one shot off lead after opening of BMW Ladies Championship

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Players expect wind to play key role in BMW Ladies Championship
Defending champion Kim Sei-young and world No. 3 Ryu Hae-ran expect coastal gusts and weekend rain to shape the LPGA event in Haenam.
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U.S., Korean tour stars to converge for LPGA event
The defending champion joins world No. 3 Ryu Hae-ran and top KLPGA stars at the BMW Ladies Championship in Haenam.
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Choi Hye-jin blows late lead, lets maiden LPGA title slip away in Shanghai
Choi Hye-jin settled for second after China’s Yin Ruoning surged late to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai by one stroke.
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World No. 3 Ryu Hae-ran to lead field at upcoming LPGA Tour event in Korea
The two-time major champion will be joined by defending champion Kim Sei-young, No. 9, and No. 5 Kim Hyo-joo, who has two LPGA wins this season.