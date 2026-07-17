Ryu Hae-ran once 'envied' LPGA major champion label, but is now getting used to wearing it

Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran, who won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship, speaks during a press conference at the Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 16. NEWS1

Even after winning two consecutive majors, the Korean golfer is still not sure she's reached her peak.

Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran said Thursday that she had long envied players introduced as “major champions,” a label she says still feels surreal after capturing two consecutive major titles on the LPGA Tour.

The 25-year-old claimed her first LPGA major at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month, followed by a second victory at the Amundi Evian Championship last week.

She is now the first Korean player to secure back-to-back major titles since Hall of Famer Park In-bee won three in a row in 2013.

“Whenever players were introduced at tournaments, I envied those who were described as major champions the most,” Ryu told reporters at a press conference at a hotel in Seoul.

While she admitted her rapid success has been difficult to process, Ryu noted a definite shift in her confidence on the course.

“Now, when I go to tournaments, I'm introduced before tee-off as a major champion,” she said with a bright smile.

She credited her Evian performance, where she shot an 11-under 60, the lowest 18-hole score in LPGA major history, to a release of pressure after her breakthrough major win.

“Before the PGA Championship, I felt the pressure to win a major,” she said. “After winning the tournament, I was able to let go of that burden.”

Ryu Hae-ran fist bumps her caddie on the sixth green during the first round of the Queen City Championship LPGA golf tournament at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati on May 14. AP/YONHAP

Ryu will skip next week's Women's Scottish Open to rest ahead of the season's final major, the AIG Women's Open, which will take place at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Course in Lancashire, Britain, on July 30.

“My high ball flight makes it difficult to play at a windy links course,” she said. “When I play in strong winds, my swing can change, so I decided to take a break.”

Ryu also revealed she took a five-week break earlier this season for surgery to remove a lump.

“Please don't worry because I'm now fully recovered,” she told her fans.

Looking ahead, she said her goals include winning the Vare Trophy, awarded to the LPGA player with the lowest scoring average for the season, which she narrowly missed two years ago.

“So much has happened in the past three weeks that I'm not sure if this is my peak,” she said. “One of my goals is to represent South Korea at the Los Angeles Olympics two years from now.”





Yonhap