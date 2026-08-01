Ryu Hae-ran leads at halfway point in pursuit of third LPGA major in single season

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Ryu in tie for 2nd after opening round as she chases third straight major
The Korean golfer shot a five-under 66 to sit just two strokes back of leader Jeeno Thitikul in Britain.
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Ryu goes for third straight LPGA major title
After winning the last two majors, Ryu Hae-ran heads to the AIG Women’s Open in Britain with a chance to join a very elite group in LPGA history.
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Jenny Shin ends 10-year title drought with dramatic win at Scottish Open
Despite dropping shots, Jenny Shin finished at 9-under 279 to claim the title — her first LPGA victory in 3,738 days, or nearly 10 years and three months.
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Jenny Shin claims 1st LPGA title in 10 years at ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open
Jenny Shin is the fourth Korean player to win on the LPGA Tour this year, alongside Lee Mi-hyang, Kim Hyo-joo and Ryu Hae-ran.