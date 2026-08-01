Ryu Hae-ran leads at halfway point in pursuit of third LPGA major in single season

Ryu Hae-ran of Korea drives off the 4th tee during the second round of the Women's British Open golf championship in Lytham St. Annes, Britain, on July 31. AP/YONHAP

The world No. 3 surged to seven-under 135 through 36 holes at the AIG Women's Open as she chases a third title.

Ryu Hae-ran has grabbed the halfway lead in her quest for a third straight LPGA major crown.

Ryu moved into sole possession of the lead at seven-under 135 through 36 holes at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in Lytham St. Annes, Britain, on Friday. The Korean shot a two-under 69 with five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in the second round, and she leads Shiho Kuwaki of Japan by two shots.

Ryu dropped three shots through her first five holes, with a bogey at the par-4 third and a double bogey at the par-3 fifth. But then she collected five birdies the rest of the way, including one at the difficult par-4 15th. Ryu was one of just four players to make birdie on that hole in the second round.

Ryu, world No. 3, is trying to become just the fifth LPGA player to win three majors in one season. She previously won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June and the Amundi Evian Championship earlier this month.

The last player to win three LPGA majors in a row is Korean legend Park In-bee, who pulled off the feat in 2013.

Ryu Hae-ran of Korea reacts after making a birdie on the 15th tee during the second round of the Women's British Open golf championship in Lytham St. Annes, Britain, on July 31. AP/YONHAP Related Article Jenny Shin ends 10-year title drought with dramatic win at Scottish Open

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"Since I had an afternoon tee time, I had to deal with windy conditions early on," Ryu said. "But the wind died down as I played on the back nine, and it allowed me to pick up some birdies."

Joo Soo-bin is the next best Korean through two rounds, as she followed her opening round of 70 with a second round of 69 to sit alone in fifth place at three-under 139.

The cut was set at four-over, and Korean teen amateur Yang Yun-seo made it on the number after carding a 76 in the second round.





YONHAP