Ryu Hae-ran comes up short in bid for third straight LPGA major title

Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran drives off the 2nd tee during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship in Lytham St. Annes, Britain, on Aug. 1. AP/YONHAP

With a four-round total of one-under 283, Ryu Hae-ran finished tied for sixth at the AIG Women's Open in Britain.

Ryu Hae-ran has fallen short in her quest for her third straight LPGA major title.

With a four-round total of one-under 283, the Korean player finished tied for sixth at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in Lytham St. Annes, Britain, on Sunday.

Ryu, who shot a 74 in the final round with three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey, ended up four strokes back of the champion and her playing partner, Shiho Kuwaki of Japan, who beat Esther Henseleit of Germany in a playoff.

Ryu was trying to become only the third player in LPGA history to win three straight majors in one year, joining American legend Babe Zaharias in 1950 and Korean LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee in 2013.

Ryu previously won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June and the Amundi Evian Championship in July.

She began the final round in a five-way tie for second place at four-under, three behind Korean American Yealimi Noh.

Playing in the third-to-last group, Ryu opened her final round with a birdie, but she gave back a shot two holes later. She then played her way out of contention with a double bogey at the par-3 fifth, where she put her tee shot in a bunker and needed three shots to reach the green.

Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran lines up a putt on the 2nd green during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship in Lytham St. Annes, Britain, on Aug. 1. AP/YONHAP

She recovered with a birdie at the seventh but bogeyed the par-5 11th after finding two bunkers.

A birdie at the 13th brought her within two shots of the lead, but her fate was sealed with consecutive bogeys at the final two holes.

Ryu led the tournament at the halfway mark at seven-under after rounds of 66 and 69, but she carded consecutive 74s on the weekend.

She also finished second to Nelly Korda of the United States, who tied for fourth at the AIG Women’s Open, in the race for the Annika Major Award, presented to the player with the best overall performance at major championships each season. Korda won the first two majors of the season before Ryu went on her run, and the American star was leading Ryu in the major award standings, 126-120, before this tournament.

Players earned points based on top-10 finishes at majors, with a win worth 60 points. Korda, in addition to her two wins, recorded two other top-10s for 140 points, and Ryu, with her two wins and one top-10, finished with 130 points.





Yonhap