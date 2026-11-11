Rookie pitcher Kim Min-jun to start APBC opener in Tokyo

The 20-year-old SSG Landers right-hander will start against Australia as Korea begins its bid for its first Asia Professional Baseball Championship title in Tokyo.

TOKYO — Korea will put its faith in 20-year-old SSG Landers rookie pitcher Kim Min-jun for its opening game at the 2026 Asia Professional Baseball Championship (APBC), just months after he made his professional debut.

“Kim Min-jun will start tomorrow's game against Australia,” national team manager Choi Won-ho said at the tournament's official press conference at Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday. “The opening game has always been difficult for us in recent international tournaments. We have about seven starting pitchers, but Kim has been the most consistent on the mound this year.”

The APBC begins Thursday as four of Asia-Pacific's baseball nations — Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Australia — come together for a tournament designed to give players aged 24 or under or those in their first three professional seasons valuable international experience. Each team may field a maximum of three wild-card players, all of whom must be aged 29 or under.

After two consecutive runner-up finishes at the APBC, Korea sees victory over Australia as a crucial first step toward finally claiming the championship.

Kim, the 20-year-old right-hander from Daegu High School, has already made a name for himself in his first professional season. Selected fifth overall in the opening round of the 2026 KBO rookie draft, Kim went 9-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 17 outings this year. Kim is also in contention for the Rookie of the Year award alongside Hanwha Eagles catcher Heo In-seo, who hit 20 home runs this season.

Kim had already been chosen to start against Australia during the national team's training camp in Daejeon. He pitched two innings in an exhibition game against the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps on Friday.

“Australia manager Dave Nilsson has been at the helm for eight years and knows his players' strengths and weaknesses inside out,” Choi said. “He tends to use his pitchers in short stints, and Australia has brought 16 pitchers to this tournament, more than any other team. The key will be how quickly our hitters can adjust.”

Choi vowed to uphold the pride of the KBO’s standing.

“The APBC is designed to give young players experience on the international stage,” Choi said. “But they're also here to represent professional baseball, and I've told them to take the competition seriously and give it everything they've got. We want to make the KBO proud.”

After its opener against Australia, Korea will face Japan at 7 p.m. Friday before taking on Chinese Taipei at the same time Saturday.





BY KO BONG-JUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]