Road to LA Olympics gets tougher for Korean track and field athletes

Biwesa Daniel Kashama, left, and Joel Jin Nwamadi of Korea celebrate after winning bronze in the men's 400-meter relay final at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 28. YONHAP

Faster qualifying times for Los Angeles 2028 events show a widening gap between Korean runners and the world's best.

The qualifying standards for track and field events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have been announced, with tougher requirements than those for the 2024 Paris Olympics making the road to LA even more challenging for Korean athletes.

World Athletics (WA) unveiled the qualifying standards for major events Tuesday, including 9.93 seconds for the men's 100 meters and 2 hours and 5 minutes for the men's marathon. The marks are 0.07 seconds and 3 minutes and 10 seconds faster, respectively, than the standards for the Paris Olympics. The women's 100 meters standard has also been tightened to 10.96 seconds, while the women's marathon standard has been lowered to 2 hours, 22 minutes and 20 seconds.

The tougher standards reflect global trends, as an increasing number of sprinters break the 10-second barrier in the men's 100 meters and marathon runners push past the two-hour mark. But for Korean track and field athletes still struggling to catch up with the world's best, the new requirements present a formidable challenge.

Korean athletics has made progress in several events this year, particularly in the men's 100 meters.

Joel Jin Nwamadi of Yecheon County and Biwesa Daniel Kashama of Ansan City both clocked 10.13 seconds, tying for the second-fastest time in Korean history behind the national record of 10.07 seconds set by Kim Kuk-young in 2017.

The emergence of two promising sprinters, rather than a single standout athlete, is an encouraging development. Athletics officials expect the national record to be broken as early as next year.

But Olympic qualification remains a distant goal. For Nwamadi and Kashama to reach Los Angeles, they would need not only to break the Korean record but also to shave another 0.2 seconds off their personal bests.

In the 100 meters, 0.2 seconds is a significant margin, equivalent to roughly 2 meters (6.6 feet) for a sprinter running the distance in 10 seconds.

“Our team's average times are improving, and we won a bronze medal in the men's 400-meter relay at the Asian Games this year,” said Ha Kyung-soo, head coach of Korea's national sprint team. “I'm hoping we'll break the Korean record sometime next year.”

“But we shouldn't set our sights solely on 10.07 seconds, and that's what I've been telling the athletes. Even though the Olympic qualifying standard is high, I believe we can reach it if we keep pushing ourselves.”

Sabastian Sawe from Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's race at the London Marathon in Britain on April 26. AP/YONHAP

The gap between Korean athletes and the world's elite is even wider in the marathon.

Park Min-ho of the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps, also Known as Sangmu in Korean, recorded Korea's season-best time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 5 seconds this year, more than six minutes slower than the Olympic qualifying standard.

Even the Korean record of 2 hours, 7 minutes and 20 seconds, set by Lee Bong-ju in 2000, falls short of the new requirement.

WA said the tighter marathon standard took account results from recent international competitions and takes into account the tendency for marathon times to improve by 30 to 60 seconds in Olympic years.

The decision also appears to reflect the continuing acceleration of marathon performances worldwide, including Sabastian Sawe's historic run of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds this year, when he became the first athlete to break the two-hour barrier.

So far this year, 47 runners worldwide have completed a marathon in under 2 hours and 5 minutes. Of those, 29 performances came at the seven major international marathons — Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York — although six runners appear more than once on the list.

Across all-time marathon results, 148 runners have completed the distance in 2 hours and 5 minutes or less.

Korea's Jang Min-ho starts his leg of the men's 4x400-meter relay heats at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 28. YONHAP

Korea also faces a substantial gap in middle-distance events.

The national record of 3 minutes and 36.01 seconds in the men's 1,500 meters, set last year by Lee Jae-woong of Yeongcheon City, is more than six seconds slower than the Olympic qualifying standard of 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

Lee's season-best time this year was 3 minutes and 37.75 seconds, slower than his performance last year.

“Athletes like Puripol Boonson of Thailand have run 9.90 seconds at the Asian Games, and there are now many runners around the world capable of breaking 10 seconds, rather than just one or two exceptional athletes,” said Jang Jae-keun, former head of the Jincheon National Training Center. “Korea needs to keep pace with these developments, but the reality is that we're struggling even at the Asian level.”

“We need specialized coaches who can develop sub-10-second sprinters, including bringing in coaches from the United States, as Thailand has done.”

Despite records, Jang believes that marathon remains Korea's best opportunity to compete in Olympic athletics.

“We need to focus on developing promising middle- and long-distance runners now,” he said.

Qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics will be determined through a combination of entry standards and world rankings. WA plans to allocate 40 percent of qualifying places based on athletes meeting the entry standards and the remaining 60 percent through world rankings. The qualification period will run from June 2027 through June 2028.

Korea sent just three track and field athletes to the Paris Olympics: high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok, triple jumper Kim Jang-woo and race walker Choe Byeong-kwang.

That marked a continued decline from seven athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 15 at the 2016 Rio Olympics.





BY KIM YOUNG-JU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



