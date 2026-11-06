Ringless after 24 seasons, KT’s Woo Kyu-min finally pitches in the Korean Series

From left: KT Wiz pitcher Woo Kyu-min, left, throws in Game 2 of the Korean Series in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 4. Samsung Lions catcher Kang Min-ho races to third base in Game 5 of the second round of the playoffs in Daegu on Nov. 1. Both born in 1985, the two are still chasing their first Korean Series title. YONHAP, NEWS1

Veteran pitcher Woo Kyu-min, who joined the KBO back in 2003, made his Korean Series debut in a Game 2 loss to Samsung.

KT Wiz sidearm pitcher Woo Kyu-min has pitched in 908 professional games over 24 seasons without ever winning a championship. His long-awaited Korean Series debut on Wednesday came within one throw of producing the play of the game.

“There is a senior on our team who has played professionally for more than 20 years and still does not have a championship ring,” KT outfielder Ahn Hyun-min said before Game 1 against the Samsung Lions on Tuesday. “[Since a chance this rare has come,] I really want to win it this time too.”

Ahn was talking about Woo, aged 41, the KBO’s second-oldest pitcher after SSG Landers’ Noh Kyung-eun, who was born in 1984, a year before Woo. Since his debut in 2003, Woo has never once seen his team win the title.

Woo’s timing has been unlucky. He spent long stretches with two storied clubs, the LG Twins from 2003 to 2016 and Samsung from 2017 to 2023. LG was in its darkest years and Samsung in a slump while he was there. He joined KT, a strong club, in 2024, but the team fell short of the Korean Series in each of the past two seasons.

Game 2 against Samsung at Suwon KT Wiz Park on Wednesday finally gave Woo his chance. Coming on as KT’s last pitcher, he became the oldest pitcher to appear in a Korean Series game, at 41 years, 9 months and 14 days.

“Every year, I could only imagine myself pitching in the Korean Series,” Woo had said.

KT Wiz pitcher Woo Kyu-min, making his Korean Series debut at age 41, throws in the top of the 12th inning of Game 2 against the Samsung Lions at Suwon KT Wiz Park in Gyeonggi on Nov. 4. YONHAP

Woo took over in the top of the 12th inning with the score tied 2-2, one out and Samsung runners on first and second. He got Lee Jae-hyeon to hit a comebacker on the sixth pitch of the at-bat.

Woo fielded the ball calmly and threw to second, and the relay looked set to complete an inning-ending double play. Instead, the second baseman’s throw to first went wide, and Samsung scored what proved to be the winning run as the flustered first baseman fumbled the loose ball.

Woo retired the next batter, Jeon Byeong-woo, on a first-pitch grounder to third to end the inning without further damage, but KT lost 3-2. The best-of-seven series is tied at one win apiece.

The seven pitches Woo threw that night raised hopes for what he can offer in the rest of the series, even as he walked off the mound disappointed.

Samsung Lions catcher Kang Min-ho, still chasing his first Korean Series title, hugs closer Won Tae-in after Samsung defeated the Kia Tigers in Game 5 of the second round of the playoffs to reach the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 1. YONHAP

Samsung has its own ringless veteran in the opposite dugout. Catcher Kang Min-ho, born the same year as Woo, played 14 seasons with the Lotte Giants, from 2004 to 2017, without once reaching the Korean Series, before moving to Samsung in 2018.

Kang made his first Korean Series appearance in 2024, 20 years after his debut, but Samsung lost to the Kia Tigers.

Now chasing his first title in his second Korean Series, Kang has been catching while fighting through a torn oblique muscle with the help of painkillers. The injury has kept him from taking a full swing, and he went 0-for-4 at the plate in the first two games.

Games 3, 4 and 5 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park, taking place from Friday to Sunday, give Kang a chance to make up for it.





BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]