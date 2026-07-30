Retired Samsung closer Oh Seung-hwan to open high-tech training center for next generation

Oh Seung-hwan holds weights in the Oh Seung Hwan Performance Lab, scheduled to open in August in Suseong District, Daegu, on July 29. KIM HYO-KYOUNG

The former pitcher is opening an academy in Daegu to mentor young players and help develop baseball talent with data-driven regimens.

DAEGU — Former Samsung Lions closer Oh Seung-hwan is taking on a new challenge after retirement by opening a sports training center in Daegu to help develop the next generation of baseball players.

The former pitcher, who recorded 549 career saves across Korea, Japan and the United States, is set to open the Oh Seung Hwan Performance Lab in Suseong District, Daegu, next month.

The facility is designed for players ranging from elementary, middle and high school prospects to professionals, drawing on Oh's experience with the Lions, Japan's Hanshin Tigers and MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals.

Oh retired after the 2025 season but says he has become busier than ever. In addition to appearing on the baseball entertainment program “Burn to Win” (2025-) and working as a commentator, he was recently appointed as a special professor at Daegu University's Startup Support Group, where he gives motivational lectures on self-management and overcoming adversity.

"I'm busier than ever," Oh said. "But I'm happy that there are so many things I can do."

Interest in the center is strong, with parents and young players seeking consultations before its official opening.

The practice field at the Oh Seung Hwan Performance Lab in Suseong District, Daegu KIM HYO-KYOUNG

"I even met a player and the player’s parents late last night because they wanted to see me," Oh said. "The player's pitching mechanics were fine, but I could tell they were struggling mentally. I want to help players like that regain their confidence."

The facility is equipped with sports science equipment used by professional teams, allowing players to measure strength, flexibility and balance and compare the results with global data for athletes in the same age group.

"We've built a system that helps players identify their strengths and weaknesses through internationally used assessment tools," Oh said. "The goal is to help them improve based on objective data."

The center also features an Edgertronic camera — a high-speed camera similar to those used by professional teams — to analyze pitching mechanics and reduce injury risks. It is also developing a pitching motion sensor that connects to smartphones to measure and analyze range of motion and joint angular velocity during pitching.

A Mini museum at the Oh Seung Hwan Performance Lab in Suseong District, Daegu, traces Oh Seung-hwan's career as a baseball player. KIM HYO-KYOUNG

Oh has also assembled experienced coaching staff — former Samsung pitcher Kim Dae-woo as head coach, pitching and motion analysis coach Park Jung-jun, youth and fielding coach Kim Sung-pyo, trainer Hwang Seung-hyeon, who previously worked with the Lions and the KT Wiz, and Eugene Koo, a KBO agent who previously interpreted for Oh during his time with the Cardinals and has worked in international baseball administration, including MLB and the World Baseball Classic.

Known for his relentless training habits, Oh said he expects the same commitment from athletes who join the center.

"I feel a great sense of responsibility even though this is a private training facility," he said. "I'm going to push the players hard."

Oh decided to remain in Daegu after retirement despite frequently traveling between Daegu and Seoul to give back to the city and Samsung fans who supported him throughout his career.

"So many people here have continued to support and care about me, and that’s why I chose to stay," he said. "I want to help young players in Daegu in any way I can. There are many other plans beyond running the center, and I also hope to use my network in Japan and the United States to give players broader opportunities and experiences."

Oh said his ultimate goal in running both his YouTube channel and the training academy is to help produce players who surpass his own achievements.

"I want to do whatever I can to help develop great players," he added. "It would be even better if they grow into world-class athletes."





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]